Sesame-oat crumble makes the perfect ice cream topping

Cold, sweet, and a little bit salty, this make-ahead icebox pie recipe is everything you want in a summer dessert. This icebox pie marries the classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a Nutter Butter crust and velvety bittersweet chocolate custard. It's topped with freshly whipped cream and chopped chocolate covered peanuts for an impressive looking pie that requires only 20 minutes of hands-on work. To make neat, round dollops of whipped cream, use an ice-cream or cookie scoop. Unlike summer fruit pies, this pie requires only a short trip to the oven and is made from pantry staples like condensed milk and cookies for a low-effort dessert. For slices as pretty as the pie, dip your knife in a glass of warm water before slicing, then wipe it clean in between each slice.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO