Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash on US 84. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Police, at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop G started looking into a fatal one-vehicle collision that happened on US Highway 84 near Buffalo Road in Mansfield, Louisiana. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, Louisiana, was not wearing a seat belt and lost his life in this crash.

MANSFIELD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO