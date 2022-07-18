ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Quincy Police: Man sought in connection to bar break-in

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPaXc_0gjTDkaO00
(Quincy Police Department)

QUINCY, Mass. — Police are investigating after a popular bar was broken into over the weekend.

Quincy Police say the man pictured is wanted in relation to a breaking and entering at Rags Tavern that occurred on Friday night, July 15.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective AJ Carthas at 617-745-5782.

