Magic Mike 3’s Channing Tatum Is Hyping A New Lap Dance Scene In The Film And A 'Crazy' Opening

By Carlie Hoke
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

At this point, we’ve seen just about every inch of Channing Tatum, and I don’t see very many people complaining about it. After his Lost City (and possible Magic Mike 3?) co-star Sandra Bullock got up close and personal with his naked butt, Tatum has opened up about one-upping what he has done so far in the Magic Mike franchise in the previously announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Apparently he gives a lap dance in the upcoming movie, and he’s hyping up the scene.

Channing Tatum has already said Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be like the Super Bowl of stripper movies, and in an exclusive interview with ET he reveals that he goes further in the upcoming film than he ever has before in the Magic Mike franchise: apparently we’ll see a lap dance scene. Said Tatum,

You've seen me dance onstage, but you've never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance. That's definitely going to be in the third one.

While we don’t know who Channing Tatum will be giving a lap dance to, I’m willing to bet that plenty of people would line up to volunteer as tribute to be on the receiving end. Salma Hayek has joined the cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, so perhaps she's a candidate as one of Mike’s patrons.

In the same interview, Channing Tatum reveals that Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open with an intense dance from his titular character and that the film starts out on a high. He also hints at a possible version of a dance that may be familiar to fans of the franchise. Said the actor,

I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie. We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There's a splash zone in the movie, so it's a for real thing.

The water dance to which Channing Tatum is referring to is one familiar from Magic Mike Live, the live performance version of the films that has toured internationally over the years and is set to play later this year in Miami. While a live performing show wasn’t in the plans when the first film was released back in 2012, it would seem the upcoming third film will make the live performance somewhat canon.

Right now, Magic Mike’s Last Dance plot details are being kept pretty well under wraps, but it certainly sounds like fans of Channing Tatum and his abs have plenty to look forward to with the promise of a lap dance scene. It also sounds like the dancing in general is going to be both intense and all together more involved than the previous two films in the franchise.

Fans of both Channing Tatum and the Magic Mike franchise will be able to watch the movie with an HBO Max subscription, as the film is going to be exclusively available on the streaming platform. There is no set release date as of now, but Magic Mike’s Last Dance has finished filming and it could possibly be released as early as this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcXcO_0gjTDYwY00

