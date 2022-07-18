ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

By Catie Clark
idahobusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho...

idahobusinessreview.com

95.7 KEZJ

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rumors Pub raises $19,000 to help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant wishes for Idaho children with critical illnesses

POCATELLO — In 2022, Rumors Pub raised $19,000 for Make-A-Wish® Idaho through a series of fundraising events, including a live auction, a raffle, a scavenger hunt, a golf tournament and various other mini-events and specials. The money will be used to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Rumors have raised over $125,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho since 2010.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

This week is packed with shopping and dining specials, groundbreaking for our new park, live music and more. Plan now to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Plan now. Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello and the city of Pocatello are excited to invite the community to attend the groundbreaking for Pocatello’s new town square on Thursday at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the site of the new park development, on the 400 block of W. Center Street behind the Bangs Building. Please plan to join us for the official release of the park’s name, design drawings and refreshments.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Trailer catches fire behind business

IDAHO FALLLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department made sure a trailer fire doesn't spread into something worse. Monday afternoon, smoke started coming out of this trailer bed which is being used as a dumpster for E-Cyclers of Idaho. The business repairs electronics. The owner did not known...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Garages in I.F. apartment complex a total loss after blaze causes $160,000 in damage

IDAHO FALLS – An accidental fire at an Idaho Falls apartment complex caused about $160,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon. The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ashment Avenue. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com a man was working with some equipment outside. Sparks from the equipment caught the grass on fire, and it quickly spread into the alley behind some garage units.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Groundbreaking for new Pocatello town square set for Thursday

POCATELLO — Thursday morning marks the groundbreaking for a project that will transform a full city block in Historic Downtown Pocatello adjacent to Simplot Square into a new town square. The $1.57 million project — complete with a park, playground and performance stage — is several years in the making and was described by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad as a game changer when the City Council put its stamp of approval on the endeavor in December. ...
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

The condos are coming: Market forces behind trend in change from student approved to community housing

Partway through spring semester, music education student Haylee Johnson received a notice that her housing complex, The Roost, would no longer be student-approved housing for fall 2022. The Roost is the latest of three Rexburg complexes changing from Brigham Young University-Idaho student-approved housing to multi-family condominiums. Brigham’s Mill and University...
REXBURG, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deputies increasing bike, foot patrol amid high gas prices

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has increased its bicycle and foot patrols recently as a way to help cut agency costs amid exorbitantly high gas prices. Gas prices have been above $5.00 in the Pocatello area for several weeks, causing a ripple effect of pain at the pump for everyone who drives regularly, including local law enforcement patrol officers and deputies. While the sheriff’s office has always had bike patrol...
POCATELLO, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

Fire Weather Warning & Wind Advisory

RED FLAG FIRE WARNING FOR VALLEY AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. LAKE WIND AND WIND ADVISORIES AS WELL - GUSTS UP TO 50MPH WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30MPH INTO THE AFTERNOON. FIRE WEATHER REMAINS A CONCERN WITH FIRES ALREADY BURNING INTO SALMON-CHALLIS NATIONAL FOREST. DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP, NEWLY UPDATED!! TRACK STORMS AND WINDS INTO THE SUMMER.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID

