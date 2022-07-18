ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Closure On Bayshore Blvd Between S Kelly Rd And Sanders Drive

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the northbound lane on Bayshore Blvd between S Kelly Rd and Sanders Drive will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and flaggers will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow.

Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Wednesday, July 20. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

In the news: Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Teen , Last Seen In Zephyrhills

