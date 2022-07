Some 80 firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to a fire at Macon Baptist Church Saturday night after a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming out of the church. Fire Chief Lynn Henry with Macon Rural Volunteer Fire Department said that he and his son and fellow firefighter, Greg Henry, had just started eating dinner when Lynn got a text that the church was on fire. The passerby had contacted someone from another fire department, saying he was going to call 911, and that firefighter contacted the chief.

MACON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO