Fayetteville, AR

Monday, July 18 morning forecast

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above as some heavy showers came to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday but didn’t last long as the region is back to seeing high temperatures this week.

Watch as meteorologist Mike Susko breaks it all down on Monday, July 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

