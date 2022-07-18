Monday, July 18 morning forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above as some heavy showers came to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday but didn’t last long as the region is back to seeing high temperatures this week.

Watch as meteorologist Mike Susko breaks it all down on Monday, July 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.