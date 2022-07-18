ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Former Pennsylvania police chief guilty of of child rape gets 16 to 32 years

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago
A former Pennsylvania police chief convicted of rape of a child has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison, state prosecutors said.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said the sentence was imposed Friday on 30-year-old Brent Getz following his conviction on rape and sexual abuse charges in a jury trial in Carbon County in March.

After his 2019 arrest, Getz was fired from his job as police chief in Weissport.

The victim said she was abused hundreds of times over a period of seven years beginning when she was about 4 years old.

At his trial, Getz repeatedly denied that he had ever sexually assaulted the victim.

