The MLB Draft 2022 winners (MLB player sons) and losers (Rays) of the opening rounds

The first couple of rounds of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft are over, and many of us are feeling quite old.

That’s because the first two picks were Jackson Holliday, the son of ex-MLBer Matt Holliday, followed by Druw Jones, who is Andruw Jones’ kid.

And the fun part is: Those two weren’t the only sons of ex-Major Leaguers to be taken (there was also the son of a former NFL player) in the first round.

Obviously, that means they’ll be on top of our winners and losers list from the first day of draft action. Let’s break them all down:

WINNERS

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Sons of MLB players

As I said above: If you’re a kid of a former Major Leaguer, you had the best night:

Bonus: There was the son of ex-NFL TE Eric Green taken!

Baltimore Orioles

I know, I know: Seems obvious that the team selecting No. 1 overall would be a winner. But this is just another win for a franchise that’s finally — hopefully! — on track to build a contender. They’re 46-46 heading into the All-Star break, they’ve drafted Adley Rutschman, potential ace Grayson Rodriguez, and now Jackson Holliday.

Kumar Rocker

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

What a roller coaster ride he’s had to join the Texas Rangers.

The Mets chose him 10th overall in the 2021 draft after a great career with Vanderbilt, but the Mets were scared away by some medical concerns, so they didn’t sign him.

Then, he spent time in the Frontier League … and the Rangers take him third overall, a shock for many a mock drafter.

New York Mets

They took catcher Kevin Parada with their first pick, and there are a lot of experts who think he could have gone higher:

Plus, let the Juan Soto trade rumors begin!

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Bettors on the first overall pick

Well, those who DIDN’T bet on Jackson Holliday.

Tampa Bay Rays

This comes with an asterisk: We should never question what the Rays do, right? They just keep finding diamonds in the rough and winning games.

But, uh, the Xavier Isaac pick was questioned by A LOT of people.

Sounds like they could have waited?