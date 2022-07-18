ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The MLB Draft 2022 winners (MLB player sons) and losers (Rays) of the opening rounds

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYhqO_0gjTBlXX00

The first couple of rounds of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft are over, and many of us are feeling quite old.

That’s because the first two picks were Jackson Holliday, the son of ex-MLBer Matt Holliday, followed by Druw Jones, who is Andruw Jones’ kid.

And the fun part is: Those two weren’t the only sons of ex-Major Leaguers to be taken (there was also the son of a former NFL player) in the first round.

Obviously, that means they’ll be on top of our winners and losers list from the first day of draft action. Let’s break them all down:

WINNERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOsWn_0gjTBlXX00
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Sons of MLB players

As I said above: If you’re a kid of a former Major Leaguer, you had the best night:

Bonus: There was the son of ex-NFL TE Eric Green taken!

Baltimore Orioles

I know, I know: Seems obvious that the team selecting No. 1 overall would be a winner. But this is just another win for a franchise that’s finally — hopefully! — on track to build a contender. They’re 46-46 heading into the All-Star break, they’ve drafted Adley Rutschman, potential ace Grayson Rodriguez, and now Jackson Holliday.

Kumar Rocker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13d6LD_0gjTBlXX00
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

What a roller coaster ride he’s had to join the Texas Rangers.

The Mets chose him 10th overall in the 2021 draft after a great career with Vanderbilt, but the Mets were scared away by some medical concerns, so they didn’t sign him.

Then, he spent time in the Frontier League … and the Rangers take him third overall, a shock for many a mock drafter.

New York Mets

They took catcher Kevin Parada with their first pick, and there are a lot of experts who think he could have gone higher:

Plus, let the Juan Soto trade rumors begin!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMruZ_0gjTBlXX00
(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Bettors on the first overall pick

Well, those who DIDN’T bet on Jackson Holliday.

Tampa Bay Rays

This comes with an asterisk: We should never question what the Rays do, right? They just keep finding diamonds in the rough and winning games.

But, uh, the Xavier Isaac pick was questioned by A LOT of people.

Sounds like they could have waited?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Schwarber During Home Run Derby

Kyle Schwarber's performance at Monday's Home Run Derby has fans questioning if he tried his best. Schwarber, who leads the NL with 29 home runs at the All-Star Break, was matched up with St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols in the first round of tonight's event. When Pujols hit just 13 homers, it looked like Schwarber would dispose of him easily to advance to the semifinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Crawford
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Andruw Jones
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Matt Holliday
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Lou Collier
Person
Justin Crawford
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces His Retirement

Veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement from the MLB after eight active seasons. Souza, who most recently played for the Seattle Mariners, took to Twitter to share his retirement message. 16 years after my name was called in 2007 by Mike Rizzo and the Washington Nationals I...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Players#Rays#Major Leaguer#Espn Stats Info
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one. As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings. Ty France, Julio...
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
The Spun

Fans Are Crushing The National Anthem At Tonight's Home Run Derby

If you sing the national anthem at a sporting event and people talk about it, you hope they are saying good things. That doesn't appear to be the case with Conan Gray, the anthem performer at tonight's Home Run Derby in Los Angeles. Gray, a 23-year-old Lemon Grove, California native,...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shocking Early Draft Pick

As the 2022 MLB Draft gets underway, a lot of obscure prospects are bound to become very familiar to MLB fanbases quickly. But one familiar name found his name come off the board surprisingly quickly. With the third pick in the draft, the Texas Rangers selected former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy