From week to week, I usually never know what I am going to write about until I sit down to scribe this weekly column for which I owe two former Logan Banner employees for their patience and encouragement several years back. First, I compliment Martha Sparks for guiding me on how to properly use a computer to navigate those stories to her when she was editor of The Logan Banner. It was Martha (please don’t burn her house down) who allowed me to return to newspaper writing. I’ve written 404 weekly columns since that time in 2014.

LOGAN, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO