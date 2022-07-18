ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Campus liturgies a time of grace for Catholic students

By Mary Regina Morrell
vermontcatholic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many students trying to navigate the rigors and demands of college life, campus liturgy is more than just another thing to squeeze into a hectic schedule. “As a college student, my life is extremely busy, and Mass offers me a chance to step away from the chaos, stress and busy...

vermontcatholic.org

Comments / 0

Related
vermontcatholic.org

Resuming choirs

One of the most noticeable changes that happened in churches during the Covid-19 pandemic was the absence of choirs. But as more Vermonters are vaccinated and boosted and restrictions have relaxed, voices that are blending together in song again are lifting up congregations. “Choirs enhance the sense of community; voices...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Father Naples explains parts of the Mass

Father Timothy Naples, pastor of St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington, was videotaped explaining parts of the Mass. This abbreviated version explains parts of the daily Mass for Wednesday of Holy Week. Kissing the stole: There is a prayerful custom for a priest or a deacon to kiss each...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada. Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby. She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched...
NEWPORT, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
City
Colchester, VT
Burlington, VT
Society
State
Massachusetts State
mynbc5.com

Swastika spray-painted on Ben & Jerry's shop in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop on Church Street in Burlington was vandalized on Tuesday. A swastika was spray-painted on the front of the building, and an anarchy symbol was painted alongside it. NBC5 crews spotted graffiti in the shape of a swastika around 7...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
VTDigger

Bravo to the Burlington City Council

The City Council’s position on implementing an overdose prevention site in Burlington is informed by equal shares of scientific data, real-time experience in overdose prevention sites all over the world, compassion for fellow Vermonters at risk-of-death, dignity, character and a basic moral compass. Speaking truth to “Power” is no...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, July 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, June 17, 2022. For all you music lovers out there, the Bristol Hub and Bristol Recreation Department is hosting a summer music series. Today from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — Charlotte is probably one of the most charming places you'll ever visit, with some of the most breathtaking views of Lake Champlain. It's part of what kept William Pelkey, owner of Pelkey's Blueberries and Charlotte Village Winery, and his family here​ for the past five decades.
CHARLOTTE, VT
WCAX

Mad Pride Day parade thru the Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Pearl Street saw “Vermont Mad Pride Day” Saturday. The event with speakers ran from 12 pm to 3 pm at Battery Park. Vermont Mad Pride Day is a march and celebration organized by psychiatric survivors, consumers, mad people, and folks the world has labeled “mentally ill”. Mad Pride is about challenging discrimination, advocating for rights, affirming made identities, remembering and participating in mad history and having fun.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

The Welcome Center welcomes its first resident

BERLIN, Vt. — The Welcome Center in Berlin opened its doors for its first resident Monday morning. The $5.5 million project was made possible by funding from Good Samaritan Haven in Barre and a $5 million grant from Vermont Housing and Conservation. Good Sam bought the Twin City Motel,...
BERLIN, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#College Student#Liturgy#College Life#Catholics#St Michael#Holy Communion#The University Of Vermont#The Uvm Catholic Center#Edmundite Campus Ministry
WCAX

Man killed in ATV accident in Eden, Vermont

Construction to begin on 22 million dollar low income housing development in Malone N.Y. A new multi-use housing development will be underway in Malone N.H. for low income tenants. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Standing Trees petition challenges Camel's Hump logging plan. Accident between car and biker in Arlington sends teen...
EDEN, VT
sevendaysvt

In Lyndonville, Libbey's Meat Market Has Something For Everybody

The first thing you notice is the smell of smoke, rising from a basket on the counter that's piled with glistening sausages. A nearby cooler is filled with canned and bottled drinks, avocados, rhubarb cakes, and picnic-friendly sides, including jalapeño coleslaw, pimento cheese and curried chickpea salad. Another cooler is packed with seafood: oysters, mussels, striped bass, lemon sole.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Historic Wells River school gutted by fire

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire ripped through an old schoolhouse in Wells River Monday that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It comes as a blow to community members who grew up in the building. Crews from Vermont and New Hampshire responded to the historic...
WELLS, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy