Michelin to host hiring event Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a hiring event Tuesday in Spartanburg.

The job fair will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1875 East Main Street (Highway 290) in Duncan.

Michelin is hiring production Operators for its Spartanburg location.

Entry-level production wages begin at $19.84/hour + $2.00/hour rotation shift premium with a potential $1,500 sign-on bonus.

The goal of Michelin is to fill 40% of any open salaried positions by promoting employees from the waged workforce.

If you are interested, you can apply here and attend the hiring event

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.