Arkansas State

Overnight storms in Arkansas leave thousands without power

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Overnight storms in Arkansas have left thousands of customers without power Monday morning.

As of 11 a.m., PowerOutages.US reported that there are more than 7,000 Arkansans currently without power.

The majority of power outages are in central Arkansas.

