Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane due to a multi-vehicle crash near the 42-mile marker in Lyon County. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Public Information Officer Keith Todd says the crash is along I-24 westbound between the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange at the I-24/ I-69 Exit 42 Interchange. He says the left-hand or passing lane is open at this time.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO