Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz reveals he competed for free in his Octagon debut
By Harry Kettle
bjpenndotcom
2 days ago
Former UFC star Tito Ortiz has revealed that he competed for free when he first stepped foot inside the Octagon. While he may be something of a controversial figure in the modern era, Tito Ortiz is known by many as ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ for a reason. The ex-UFC light...
Unless there’s a drastic overhaul in WWE’s management/ownership, Maria Kanellis Bennett refuses to ever return to the company. Kanellis made her feelings known while responding to a fan on Twitter, as seen below. No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon...
DANA WHITE hit out at "pay-per-view" turd Jake Paul and his next fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. The UFC president and YouTuber-turned prizefighter Paul have spent the last few years going back and forth with each other. And it appears there is still no love lost as White slammed the...
Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
Amateur MMA fighter Stanley Senatus looked like a seasoned professional in a wild knockout win over Christian Acerbo at a Flex Fights event. The 135lb Senatus made quick work of Acerbo on Saturday at Flex Fights: Fight Festival in Farmingville, NY. Just seconds into the fight, Senatus overwhelmed Acerbo with a flurry of punches to put his opponent in early trouble.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he’ll be betting on Nate Diaz to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Nate Diaz will be fighting out his UFC contract when he locks horns with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10. It’s a contest that has been heavily rumoured for a few months now and despite the opposition to the idea from many fans, the promotion is pushing ahead with it.
Ric Flair will compete in his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. When news of his retirement match first broke, it was reported that he would be involved in a six-man tag team match with FTR taking on the Rock 'n' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals. However those plans had to be scrapped after Steamboat turned down the idea, and in the weeks since then Jim Crocket Promotions (revived for one night to promote the event under the Starrcast banner) has been announcing other matches that would round out the card. It was finally confirmed on Monday that Flair would be taking part in a tag team match, joining his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Welcome back? Wrestlers occasionally have to miss some time from television for one reason or another. That is often not a good thing, but there are times when someone needs to go away, often for the sake of an injury. That can cause a lot of storyline issues but at least now it seems like we are going to be getting the return of a star who has been missing for a little while.
Ex UFC star Felice Herrig has revealed she is making more cash selling used socks and pictures of her feet on OnlyFans than when she did as a fighter. Herrig announced last month that she would be finishing her career at the UFC before then signing a deal with Bare Knuckle Fight Club.
Hasim Rahman Jr. has given his side of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Gold Blooded’ is set to face ‘The Problem Child’ next month in New York. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner came together on short notice after Tommy Fury pulled out of his matchup with Paul. Despite the short notice nature, the bout has a lot of attention already.
In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete in his final match in the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event over the Starrcast V weekend. Today saw the release of the second installment of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” documentary series. It features a graphic beatdown scene in which WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and Flair then made an appearance, announcing the tag team match. Next week, the third installment of the docuseries will air, featuring the contract signing and other events. The episode from today is shown below.
UFC star Conor McGregor is in incredible shape as he continues his road back to the Octagon following his leg break. Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since then fans have been wondering when we’re going to see him back in the Octagon, with some even thinking he may retire altogether – largely because he doesn’t actually have anything left to prove.
DNA tests confirmed that Rocky Johnson, the first Black Georgia Heavyweight Champion and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has an additional five children. Sports Illustrated reported that the late Canadian WWE Hall-of-Famer fathered Lisa Purves, who initiated a series of DNA tests for herself and four strangers. The results are in!
Jake Paul has posted a video, allegedly from his hospital bed, following a recent ‘accident’ that left him with a “broken back”. It will be Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 6th. Paul, 25, was originally...
YouTube sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul is just 25 years old and most of his fans are even younger, so I’m sure they’ll recognize the SpongeBob “ripped pants” shtick at work in “The Problem Child’s” latest social media video. It seems the load-bearing Paul...
WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
ESPN viewers recently noticed that Stephen A. Smith has not been on TV and his Twitter account has been quiet. The good news is viewers got an answer about Smith's whereabouts recently as the First Take host went to Twitter recently to announce that he had surgery on his shoulder due to multiple injuries. He also announced that he will return to ESPN in August.
The allegations and investigations surrounding Vince McMahon seem to get worse by the week, with reportedly more to come, but that hasn’t stopped his former employees from stepping up to defend him. Last week saw Charles Wright (the former Godfather) call McMahon “a great guy” while former WWE announcer Jim Ross said he “feels bad” for McMahon. Now you can add Lina Fanene, formerly known as Nia Jax, to the list of people with good things to say about the ex-CEO.
The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but it looks like at least one name will be going on hiatus. AQA recently took to social media to announce that she’s stepping away from professional wrestling when she issued the following statement:. “I want to...
