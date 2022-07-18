ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's Answer to Gun Violence Could Be a Model for the Entire Country

By Andrew D. Johnson
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

Gun violence in the U.S. is currently a public health crisis.

In 2020, the most recent year that data is available, more than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries, according to the Pew Research Center; that’s a 14% increase from the previous year, 25% increase from five years ago, and a 43% increase from a decade ago.

As numbers climb nationwide, California has a completely opposite trend. For more than 20 years—except for two years during the pandemic—the Golden State’s rate of firearm violence has consistently decreased. California has one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the country. Its residents are less likely to die from a gunshot than almost anywhere else in the country, and are 25% less likely to die in a mass shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NzlK_0gjTASkp00

California’s present situation is a sharp contrast to the late 80s and early 90s when the state experienced a high rate of gun deaths. Garen J. Wintemute, an emergency room physician and firearm violence researcher at the University of California, Davis, credits California’s success in reducing firearm violations to legislation that the state has passed over the years. California disrupted the manufacturing of cheap guns within the state, closed private sales loopholes, and restricted gun ownership to those convicted of a violent misdemeanor crime.

One of the mechanisms by which California’s laws produce their effect is [that] we have a substantially lower prevalence of firearm ownership in this state than many other states do,” Wintemute says. “There are fewer of those tools in circulation…and no surprise, they get used less.”

Studies show that suicides account for more than half of U.S. gun deaths; and not to mention the casualties caused by mass shootings in schools, churches, supermarkets, and other public places. Recently, California also introduced a law that allows gun violence victims to sue gun manufacturers for the damages their products cause.

“Violence is a very complex health and social problem. There is no easy fix… the one right thing to do is a lot of things at the same time,” Wintemute says. “So that if one intervention doesn’t stop a particular sort of case, maybe another one will. To do one thing in a complex system is to simply allow that system to adapt and continue to produce what it’s going to produce.”

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Write to Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com.

Comments / 1673

John L Pund
2d ago

Stop releasing criminals back to the streets and watch the crime numbers drop. The increased numbers has absolutely nothing to do with the weapon used.

Reply(142)
955
Citizen Jane
2d ago

It’s not a gun problem as much as it’s a CRIMINAL problem and eliminating law enforcement. Stop trying to push this false agenda of the Marxist liberals who currently run California.

Reply(76)
1098
Bruce Burgess
2d ago

California also stopped including gang shootings in their gun statistics a couple of years ago, so unless they are included they are meaningless

Reply(48)
1297
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in California

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
24/7 Wall St.

Most Obese States in the US

The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Supermarkets#The Pew Research Center
Reuters

Clogged California ports face new labor risk from trucking

OAKLAND, July 18 (Reuters) - Truck drivers choked traffic at the Oakland, California, seaport on Monday protesting a state law that makes it harder for independent contractors to transport goods and could limit labor at the state's already clogged seaports, threatening to worsen the nation's pandemic-fueled supply chain jams.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

AR-15 and AK-47 rifle sales surge to 24 million, more than Ford F-150s

The most popular firearm in America continues to roll out of gun stores in record numbers. According to new data released on the day a House committee is considering a ban on the gun, the number of AR-15 and AK-47-style "modern sporting rifles" has surged to 24.4 million. The industry...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Louisiana

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

Missouri passed legislation which took effect in 2021, barring police from enforcing federal gun laws that aren’t already on the books in the state. The law also allows citizens to sue police departments if they do for $50,000 each time. This means that parts of the recent gun control legislation passed in Congress may not be able to be enforced in Missouri. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports in our series: Crime & Consequences.July 14, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Beast

‘Proud’ Gunmaker Figures Out How to Make Mass Shootings Worse

The gun company that made the AR-15-style rifle used to kill 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in 2016 and another four at an Indiana mall this month is now gearing up to mass-produce an even more lethal weapon of war for the civilian market. SIG Sauer’s new MCX-SPEAR fires...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he is safer in prison than on the streets, where he may be targeted as a snitch by his old cronies. “They can’t deny him parole based on, ‘He might be in danger.’ That’s kind of his risk to take,” his attorney, Laura Sheppard, said Tuesday. Authorities have taken extraordinary steps to protect him over the years, once booking him into custody under a false name on a bogus charge of possessing a swordfish without a license.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TIME

TIME

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy