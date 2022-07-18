ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai RN22e And N Vision 74 Look And Sound Very Exciting On Track

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai wants you to make a clear distinction between concept cars, many of which are just built to show off a particular body style, and its two latest rolling labs that are fully functional vehicles with impressive specs to boot. The RN22e is based around the Ioniq 6 sedan and has...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

This Is How The New Tesla V4 Supercharger Might Look

Tesla is expected to apply several changes to its fast charging network, including not only higher power, but also an entirely new V4 Supercharging unit. According to MarcoRP's tweet from earlier this month, Tesla's new V4 Supercharging stalls will be taller and slightly narrower than the current V3 units. The shape has not been revealed yet, but MarcoRP says that he has found the dimensions:
CARS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 electric bikes designed to satisfy every automotive lover’s need for speed

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a low-slung electric bike that is the perfect mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai N#Hyundai Cars#Vehicles#N Vision 74#Rn22e#Kia Ev6 Gt
CAR AND DRIVER

1900-HP Pininfarina Battista Going into Production, Coming to U.S.

The most powerful Italian car in history is finally in official production mode. The Pininfarina Battista, whose electric motors drive 1900 horsepower and 1725 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, famously shares roots with the Rimac Nevera. But almost a year following our first drive, a series of tweaks and refinements have since put a finer point on the $1.99 million hypercar, which the Mahindra-owned manufacturer says will reach U.S. garages later this year.
CARS
Motorious

PCarmarket's McLaren 765 LT Going Fast, Bid Today!

This high-performance supercar is a distinct model which exemplifies the best in European racing design. McLaren has been a big name within the automotive performance industry for decades because of its dedication to innovation and stylish design. Paving its way on the various tracks of the European racing circuit, this great brand made a name for itself as a manufacturer above all others. This particular vehicle shows off exceptionally well, as it can be called no less than a pure-blooded supercar. Any and all vehicles brave enough to challenge it on the track may do so if they choose. However, it would likely not be fair to the opponent with this much power at the driver's fingertips.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale Spotted With Racier Bumper And Hood

Wealthy individuals may have a penchant for crashing the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, but that doesn't detract from the fact that it is one of the finest creations to leave Maranello's gates. The company's first-ever plug-in hybrid hit the scene back in 2019 and wowed customers and fans alike. For many, a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 769 horsepower would be sufficient but the electrified Prancing Horse goes one step further, employing three electric motors that provide an additional 217 hp.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive

If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
The Drive

Forget Boats: Get a Sit-In Jet Ski With a Steering Wheel

This conversion kit turns a Sea-Doo Spark jet ski into a go-kart for the water. Another weekend, another unconventional water craft. Last weekend was a UTV with jet skis for wheels. This weekend, it's a jet ski but with a bucket seat and a steering wheel, turning it into a sort of go-kart for the water. It's called the Spark Evo Jet and it looks like an absolute blast.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Large Electric SUV Officially Announced By Company Boss

Enthusiasts appreciate Porsche for its sports cars, but bean counters know it's the SUVs that bring home the bacon. The Macan and Cayenne have been leading the sales charts for many years and the numbers should get even better with the arrival of the next-generation, electric-only Macan in 2023. Fueled by the success of its high-riding offerings and the EV boom, the peeps from Zuffenhausen are preparing another electric SUV.
CARS
insideevs.com

Take A Look At Evari’s Titanium and Carbon Fiber 856 E-Bike

Evari, a U.K.-based electric bike manufacturer, showcased its newest innovation in the recently held Eurobike 2022. The 856, as it’s called, is a sleek head-turner, with its carbon fiber and titanium construction giving it an extremely streamlined appearance. While it may have the appearance of a for-sport road e-bike, the Evari 856 is in fact a commuter bike, albeit one filled to the brim with fancy technology.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Hyundai Confirms Small, Affordable Electric Car Coming For Europe

Hyundai has official plans to bring an affordable, entry-level electric vehicle to market in Europe, though it's not going to happen right away. The brand recently launched its popular Ioniq 5 crossover and has plans to follow it with multiple fully electric vehicles going forward. Hyundai and Kia have both...
CARS
insideevs.com

Rich Rebuilds Drives Lucid Air And Reviews It In Typical Fashion

Rich from Rich Rebuilds isn’t your typical car reviewer, which is why his first contact and drive of a Lucid Air resulted in a video that sounds like it’s making fun of the vehicle, when in reality he’s clearly a fan. He was invited to an Air drive event where after poking constant jokes about the way the vehicle looks, he eventually gets behind the wheel discovering just how fast and sporty it is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
electrek.co

Hover-1 Formula electric go-kart is on sale at new lows of $1,000 or less, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to ride around this summer and have some fun? Well, you’ll want to consider picking up Hover-1 Formula electric go-kart that’s on sale from $860 today, with up to $640 in savings depending on which color you choose. It’ll deliver up to 15.5 miles of range and go a maximum of 15 MPH, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CARS
insideevs.com

CATL Looks To Mexico For Battery Factories To Supply Tesla And Ford

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) is reportedly looking at a minimum of two locations for future battery factories in Mexico. Reports claim that the upcoming facilities will be built to provide batteries for both Tesla and Ford. While most global automakers are now moving forward with EVs, Tesla...
INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Raptor R Teaser Briefly Shows Off ‘Scary Fast’ Pickup: Video

The Ford F-150 lineup will be gaining a few new variants for the 2023 model year, including the retro two-tone Heritage Edition and the entry-level off-road-focused Rattler. Regardless, the most exciting addition to the F-150 lineup – by a large margin – is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which marks the return of the V8 engine to that model for the first time since its first generation. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford Raptor R will debut next Monday, July 18th, but the automaker is now teasing us yet again by giving us a quick look at the muscular truck in this teaser video.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Honda Ridgeline Struggles With the Worst Resale Value

What is going on with the Honda Ridgeline? We’re used to seeing this truck at the top of lists, not the bottom. However, the 2022 Honda Ridgeline is facing a potentially severe problem. It has the worst resale value of all trucks. Does the 2022 Honda Ridgeline have a...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy