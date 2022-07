The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Has Been Put On Steroids By Brabus And It Now Makes 900 Horsepower!. From factory, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that delivers a total of 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. As you can imagine, these numbers are not exactly appropriate for a luxury SUV, so the German tuner BS Teile Center had to do something about it. With the use of a stage 1 software upgrade, the V-6 now delivers a total of 420 horsepower. And, if you think that the extra almost 100 horsepower is not enough, you need to remember that with this update the GLE 400 is now a lot more powerful than the old GLE 43 AMG which only delivered 384 horsepower, and only 9 horsepower less powerful than the current GLE 53 AMG.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO