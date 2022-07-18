ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Family of two-year-old with leukemia seeks help from blood donors

By WLOX Staff
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old Coast girl is fighting every day with her rare blood cancer and needs your help. Amora Swanier overcame being born prematurely at four pound and is now jumping a new...

www.wdam.com

fox8live.com

Officers rescue baby turtles that wandered into a restaurant

A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and safely redirected them into the ocean. Four men were wounded in a hail of gunfire early Sunday (June 12) outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bslshoofly.com

Shelter Crisis in Hancock County

Local shelters are beyond capacity and working with few resources. Learn how you can help through volunteering, donating or adopting. How can you say “no” to this face?. MISSY, a five-month-old Cur/Pittie mix, was dumped at our shelter after hours with absolutely no regard for her safety or well-being. If you are familiar with Texas Flat Road, you may know that we are located on a busy highway traveled daily by 18-wheelers. Missy definitely had a guardian angel watching over her. She is shy and gentle and seems way too serious for her tender age. But she is very playful, friendly, and loving with her kennel mate, another pup around her age. She seeks out affection and wants nothing more than to curl up in our volunteers' laps and soak up all the love she can.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
L'Observateur

Four Orleans Parish Residents and One Jefferson Parish Resident Indicted for Violations of the Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JOHN GUILLORY III, a/k/a “Tunie,” age 51, JOHN PETRIE, age 38, DEVIN JOHNSON, age 36, and SHAWN MAJOR, JR., a/k/a “G-Shawn,” age 22, residents of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and LARRY MOSES, age 37, a resident of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana were charged on July 14, 2022, in a fourteen-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; distribution of fentanyl and crack; possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana; felon in possession of firearms; and a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man pleads not guilty in Ochsner ICU nurse attack after brother mistakenly arrested

A Marrero man whose brother was mistakenly identified and arrested in connection with an attack on a Ochsner intensive care unit nurse has pleaded not guilty in the case. Lawrence Quinn, 43, was charged with battery of a health care professional and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon on July 1. His attorney, Gary Wainwright, entered the not guilty plea Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, court records said.
MARRERO, LA
wxxv25.com

Jackson County searching for suspect in St. Martin armed robbery

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in St. Martin. Deputies are looking for Malik Alfred Toliver, 18, who has been identified as the suspect who held up the gas station at the Neighborhood Walmart. Investigators say Toliver drives a black,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
klax-tv.com

Popular Pig Enjoys Life in the Country

(Marksville, LA) – Homer, a friendly 400 lb Yorkshire pig, might not be alive today if not for the intervention of a caring neighbor. In March of 2020, a Kenner resident heard the squealing of a pig coming from a neighbor’s backyard. The neighbor called Kenner Police, who dispatched officers to the scene. Officers found that two men had hog-tied a pig and were preparing to stab it to death and serve him as part of their Mother’s Day meal. The officers noted that the pig had suffered cuts, scrapes, and at least one puncture wound. Two pit bulls were also used to attack the pig.
MARKSVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Troopers identify female killed in St. Tammany Parish hit and run

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Amanda Hyneman of Pearl River. Troopers Seek Assistance with Unidentified Female Killed in St. Tammany Parish. Covington – This morning, shortly after 2:40 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 190 northbound near Judge Tanner Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish. The incident claimed the life of an unidentified female.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WLOX

Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana Road. Amanda Banister, 42, lived on Saucier Lizana Road. She was walking down the road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Covington hit-and-run identified by Coroner's Office

A woman killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 190 near Covington Sunday morning has been identified as Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, of Pearl River, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said. Louisiana State Police said the hit-and-run happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Judge Tanner Boulevard. Police said the woman...
COVINGTON, LA
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
verylocal.com

Haunted NOLA: The ghostly hands of children at the Gally House

The group wanders off Toulouse Street and into a parking lot lit by security lights and a waning moon. One by one, they step up and extend their arms into a lone window set in the concrete wall, partially blocked by four iron bars that mark it as the prison it once was. Some jerk their hands away, convinced their hands have been grasped by the ghosts of enslaved children who died while locked in these former slave quarters during the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1853.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

