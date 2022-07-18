Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Southaven man

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from West Memphis, Arkansas. Investigators said Peyton Lynn Moise is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts. If anyone has information regarding […]
Woman shot and killed after pointing revolver at Horn Lake police officer The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after a woman was shot and killed by Horn Lake Police. Officers say she was driving in the wrong direction and, after refusing to stop, pulled out a revolver.
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, near Goodman Road in Horn Lake, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
Memphis news sources are reporting that a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting just south of the city in Horn Lake. WREG in Memphis reports that witnesses say the shooting happened after a police chase on Goodman Road near Interstate 55 in Horn Lake. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Horn Lake. According to MBI, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning near Goodman Road. WREG reported police tried to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, but the driver refused to stop. Officers were able to deploy spike […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police investigation is underway in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday Horn Lake Police announced all lanes of Goodman Road are back open. Police agencies from across the state are at the scene on Goodman Road between I-55 and U.S. 51. Desoto County...
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.
A SECOND MALE JUVENILE WAS ARRESTED ON MONDAY AND CHARGED WITH CAPTIAL MURDER FOR THE DEATH OF MIGUEL ADAME, 19, WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED AT QUAIL RUN APARTMENTS IN FLORENCE ON AUGUST 30TH, 2021. THE MALE IS CONFINED AT THE TENNESSEE VALLEY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER. A MALE JUVENILE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER SHORTLY AFTER THE HOMICIDE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
HORN LAKE, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a woman was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Horn Lake. The scene unfolded early Wednesday morning at 1:35 a.m., when Horn Lake Police (HLPD) officers attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee on Highway 302 at Mallard Creek.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl is has been found after she was reported missing on Tuesday, July 19. Memphis Police said the 12-year-old got into the car of a man she met on social media around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Over 15 hours later, she was still missing,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Harbor Town in 2017 according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Kurtrell Williams, 25, pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday. Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed Nov. 17 2017 in her kitchen. Grissom...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a case from Fayette County after a violent arrest went viral. Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the TBI will be investigating the Oakland Police Department’s arrest of Brandon Calloway. This case came to light when a social media post alleging a young […]
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’ s Office have now joined the search for missing Ole Miss student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee. They will be providing “additional resources and assistance where needed.”. In addition to their help,...
UPDATE: According to MPD, the teens involved in the carjacking and chase have been connected to events surrounding the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. Police say the juveniles matched the description of the suspects from the homicide of Eason-Williams and they are continuing to investigate. A 15-year-old boy was charged in the pastor’s death […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Whitehaven Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the shooting happened near a home on Whitehaven Lane around 4:15 p.m. A woman was hit by the gunfire and rushed to the hospital...
OAKLAND, Tenn. — An arrest in Fayette County left one man in stitches and a local police department under investigation. On Saturday, Oakland Police said they were trying to stop Brandon Calloway when Calloway got to his home and got out the car and he went inside. An affidavit from police said he came back outside the house with two people “being aggressive”.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after he admitted to officers he was drunk with children in the car when he crashed in Frayser Tuesday. According to police, this incident began after Ladarius Chisum caused a crash on Thomas Street around midnight. When officers got to the...
