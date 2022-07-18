Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Southaven man

A SECOND MALE JUVENILE WAS ARRESTED ON MONDAY AND CHARGED WITH CAPTIAL MURDER FOR THE DEATH OF MIGUEL ADAME, 19, WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED AT QUAIL RUN APARTMENTS IN FLORENCE ON AUGUST 30TH, 2021. THE MALE IS CONFINED AT THE TENNESSEE VALLEY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER. A MALE JUVENILE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER SHORTLY AFTER THE HOMICIDE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO