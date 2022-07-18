ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Neath murder probe: Daniel Pickering appears in court

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was attacked outside a...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Man 'killed neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise'

A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told. Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Farmer accused of murdering wife ‘showed more affection to the family dog,’ court told

A pig farmer accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank showed her “little affection” and preferred the family dog, a court heard.David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by disposing of wife Brenda Venables’ body.The remains of Ms Venables, who was 48 when she vanished, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Mr Venables, then 49, had rekindled a “long-standing” affair he was having with his mother’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband charged with murder after body of ‘kind and caring’ school teacher, 29, found in undergrowth

The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Two police officers in court over indecent image of child

Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for life over ex-wife's murder in Birmingham

A man has been jailed for life after admitting the murder of his estranged wife. Marena Shaban, 41, suffered multiple stab wounds at the entrance to the apartment block where she lived on North Holme, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January. West Midlands Police said her ex-partner Mohammed Arfan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Met Police special constable charged with rape in Shropshire

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape. Special Constable Paul Hoile, 40, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex, on Wednesday night and charged on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of rape and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield Bassfest: Drugs warning after man dies at music festival

A man has died and several people are seriously ill after they were believed to have taken drugs at a festival. Police issued a warning saying the victims were believed to have used ecstasy or MDMA at the Bassfest event in Sheffield over the weekend. A 20-year-old man from Holmfirth...
MUSIC
The Independent

David Venables: Farmer guilty of murdering wife and hiding body in septic tank for decades

A retired pig farmer has been found guilty of the 1982 murder of his wife, whose body was found hidden in a septic tank 37 years later.David Venables, 89, tried to blame serial killer Fred West for Brenda Venables’s murder, but was convicted by a 10-2 majority verdict on Friday.During the month-long trial, the pensioner’s legal team claimed Mrs Venables may have left her marital home at Quaking House Farm and “either killed herself or met with or encountered someone who wished her harm.”But the jury of seven women and five men deliberated for almost 17 hours over four days...
PUBLIC SAFETY

