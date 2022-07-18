Neath murder probe: Daniel Pickering appears in court

A pig farmer accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank showed her “little affection” and preferred the family dog, a court heard.David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by disposing of wife Brenda Venables’ body.The remains of Ms Venables, who was 48 when she vanished, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Mr Venables, then 49, had rekindled a “long-standing” affair he was having with his mother’s...
