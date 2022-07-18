ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Q2 Update by PQE Group: Two Acquisitions’ Announcements With United Pharma Technologies Inc. & Quintian Pharma, and New Two Offices

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

The first half of 2022 has closed highly positively for PQE Group, the global women-owned quality consulting company for Lifesciences. The Italian parent Group, after having concluded 2021 with + 20% increase in revenues, confirms its development plan with the announcement of two acquisitions and a new legal entity in Melbourne (Australia) and a new office in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005086/en/

As stated at the beginning of 2022, most of the global staff development plan has been implemented with almost 400 new hires around the world, 200 of which are located in Italy or the US, followed by the PQE Group Mexican Affiliate.

With a strong focus on the United States and Latin America, the company managed by Gilda D’Incerti has started the acquisition process of two firms, announcing the affiliation of United Pharma Technologies Inc., a service company based in New Jersey, and Quintian Pharma, based in Malta.

The M&A model of the company embraces the concept of a Federation rather than a classic acquisition, which aims to exchange shares with different entities in local markets all over the world to create close knit alliances, allowing to scale up projects’ staff and capabilities faster and more efficiently.

In our unique and different approach to M&A activities, we aim to engage with entrepreneurs and not just companies, bringing business development ideas to the table and acting as a whole organization by sharing the same vision, mission and network.” – Danilo Neri, Vice President Executive and Board Equity Partner at PQE Group.

Quintian Pharma, administered by Claude Vella Bonanno, is committed to providing services and support to the pharmaceutical industry, following all EU directives on new products. PQE Group will join the Board as main shareholder (51%) and support the strategic growth of the consulting agency specialized in applying EU Pharmacovigilance standards to clients in the Middle East.

United Pharma Technologies Inc., a service agency based in New Jersey – USA, was founded in 2014 and is currently managed by Vasantha Madasu, who will join PQE Group as a local partner in the US and Mexican affiliates and has been named Chief Talent Officer for the Americas.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005086/en/

CONTACT: PQE Group – Press Office

+39 3491512075 |pressoffice@pqegroup.com

KEYWORD: ARGENTINA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA SOUTH AMERICA AUSTRALIA ITALY EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY PHARMACEUTICAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE HUMAN RESOURCES NETWORKS FINANCE CONSULTING HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY PUBLISHING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: PQE Group

PUB: 07/18/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 07/18/2022 08:16 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Spire Global Appoints Elizabeth Wylie as Head of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has appointed Elizabeth Wylie, Ph.D, as Head of Business Development, for Australia and New Zealand. Based in Canberra, Australia, Wylie reports to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005020/en/ Spire Global Appoints Elizabeth Wylie as Head of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand (Photo: Business Wire) In this role, Wylie will be responsible for growing the Company’s sales operations and footprint in Australia and New Zealand. She will identify and develop new business opportunities, expand Spire’s presence in the region, lead sales and client-relationship management, and develop a network of partnerships across the private and public sectors.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Refrigerated carriers combine as KLLM acquires Quest Global

KLLM Transport Services, one of the nation’s largest temperature-controlled carriers, announced the acquisition of Quest Global on Thursday. Based in Cartersville, Georgia, Quest Global provides refrigerated truckload services to a client list that includes “many Fortune 500 companies.” The carrier specializes in expedited transportation with coast-to-coast coverage utilizing driver teams.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Sourcing Journal

Execs Say Supply Chains Could Use a Tech Injection: Survey

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain digitization won’t happen overnight and manufacturers are tepid when it comes to their faith that existing processes will hold up in the near term. The majority of procurement executives surveyed in a recent study indicated “significant disruption” in their raw materials supply chains, with 67 percent saying the technology solutions they currently use are not likely to be able to handle the headwinds expected over the next three years. “Rather than the global and pervasive supply chain issues in 2020 to ’21, current supply chain challenges, in general, appear to be more accurately...
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Latin America#Q2 Update#Pqe Group#Italian
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Successfully Completes Next Step in Demonstrating Space-to-Ground Optical Link on NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the first signal acquisition of the Terabyte Infrared Delivery (TBIRD) Lasercom Optical Link on NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 (PTD-3) satellite. Acquisition of the Lasercom Optical Link means that the spacecraft and the optical ground terminal have successfully exchanged laser communication signals — bringing PTD-3 one step closer to full payload commissioning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005594/en/ PTD-3′s TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) payload will demonstrate optical communications downlink at a groundbreaking 200 gigabits per second (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Argentina
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana. In a keynote and often personal speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual celebration Monday of Nelson Mandela International Day, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex said a photo on his wall of his mother meeting Mandela in Cape Town in March 1997, just five months before her death, is “in my heart every day.” He spoke about his first visit to Africa as a 13-year-old and how the continent has not only given him hope but become “my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again.” “It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found my soul mate in my wife,” Harry said as his wife, Meghan, sat listening in the front of the vast General Assembly hall, filled with diplomats from many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations.
U.K.
The Associated Press

From build to beyond: Parker Aerospace and DUST Identity launch Lockheed Martin F-35 into digital space

Weaving together digital engineering and technology, Parker Aerospace today announced collaboration with Lockheed Martin and DUST Identity. The alliance implements DUST technology to connect Parker Aerospace products with Lockheed Martin aircraft to track parts from build to delivery and maintenance. The collaboration optimizes Parker Aerospace product traceability and supply chain security as proven by Parker’s military flight controls and flight actuation technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005843/en/ Parker Aerospace, DUST Identity and Lockheed Martin are partnering to digitally fingerprint products to better track and trace product build, performance and service. The new technology creates a unique digital thread to enhance performance and increase supply chain security. (Graphic: Business Wire) Digital thread and DUST technology boost efficiency and supply chain integrity
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9to5Mac

Verizon expands super fast 5G UW coverage thanks to C-band spectrum rollout

Verizon has increased its C-band spectrum to 100 MHz in “many markets across the US”. This is a notable increase from the 60 MHz it has been using in 5G markets to date. The company stated in a press release that increasing the spectrum for 5G Ultra Wideband lets Verizon offer higher speeds to more customers. Additionally, the company can offer its 5G Home broadband and Business Internet services to more customers in more places.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Parker Aerospace Announces Agreement with the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Logistics Agency for Five-Year Performance-Based Logistics Contract

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced an agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Air Force for a five-year performance-based logistics (PBL) contract covering hydraulic equipment across five key Air Force platforms. Under the sustainment agreement, Parker Aerospace will provide supply chain, engineering and field service support at the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base in Utah under pre-negotiated fixed rates. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005042/en/ Senior leaders during the ceremonial signing of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Exactech Announces Successful First Surgeries with Latest Instrumentation for Its Newton™ Balanced Knee Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced today first surgeries leveraging the power of the Newton™ Knee, featuring new, user-friendly instrumentation and a modernized graphical user interface. With a rich array of pre-clinical data, the Newton Knee is at the forefront of Exactech’s focus to improve clinical outcomes by utilizing soft tissue balancing technology in total knee replacement patients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005500/en/ The Newton Knee is at the forefront of Exactech’s focus to improve clinical outcomes by utilizing soft tissue balancing technology in total knee replacement patients. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy