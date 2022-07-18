ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Network Reporter: Jessie Bates 'Most Important' Bengal After Joe Burrow

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJboG_0gjTA9JV00

The Bengals are at a crossroads with their star safety.

CINCINNATI — The Jessie Bate Saga has taken another frosty turn over the past week and one analyst thinks it could make or break the Cincinnati Bengals' chances of making the Super Bowl.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer is convinced Bates is the second-most important Bengals player behind Joe Burrow.

"I think Jessie Bates is the most important person to the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow," Palmer said on Good Morning Football . "They change so much of what they do defensively throughout the week, from week to week, but also throughout the game. What's the biggest part of that? It's how you communicate on the field. He's the guy who sees everything, is the unquestioned leader of this defense."

For Palmer's full comments on the situation watch below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season. Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100 percent. White is still feeling the effects of a hip injury. "Veteran running back James White (right hip)...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has 7-Word Message Before Season

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring At 27

Ryan Switzer has officially called it a career. The former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout retired from the NFL at the age of 27. He made the announcement on Monday morning via his Twitter account. Switzer was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the...
NFL
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Jessie Bate Saga#The Cincinnati Bengals#Chase
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Reveal Baby Gender: NFL World Reacts

We could have another Watt playing in the National Football League in about 20 years or so. JJ Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, are expecting their first child. The Arizona Cardinals star and his wife are having a baby boy. Some fans were surprised that JJ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Plan At Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass. That shows that the team...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Which team has the best defense in college football right now?

The 2022-23 college football season is just over six weeks away, and it's never too early to look ahead at which teams will be giving their opponents a run for their money this fall. We recently took a look at which squads boast the premier offenses, but we're switching gears...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings

Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC. Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships. The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy