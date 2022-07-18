ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘We’ll Be Able to Supply Him With the Ball to Score Goals’ Trent Alexander-Arnold on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJFZq_0gjTA28Q00

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming off the back of one of his best seasons in the Premier League for Liverpool after reaching 12 assists in 32 games last season. Equaling his record from the 2018/19 season, and one short of his all-time best season in 2019/20 in which he reached 13 assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming off the back of one of his best seasons in the Premier League for Liverpool after reaching 12 assists in 32 games last season. Equaling his record from the 2018/19 season, and one short of his all-time best season in 2019/20 in which he reached 13 assists.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo as quoted by Anfield Watch on Twitter Trent has leapt to the defence of Darwin Nunez after his performances in recent pre-season fixtures against Manchester United & Crystal Palace.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool this summer for a fee reported to be £67.5million from Benfica in the Portuguese Primera Division, and despite only being with the squad for just over seven days, many are already calling the Uruguayan international a flop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLDIR_0gjTA28Q00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

‘He’s Still Kind of Learning How We Play'

Speaking exclusively to the Liverpool Echo Alexander-Arnold has defended Nunez citing the fact the Uruguayan is still only settling into the group of players.

"I'm sure we'll be able to supply him with the ball to score goals. You can see he's itching for that first goal, but I'm sure once it comes it will be like London buses. We'll back him

“He's still kind of learning how we play, we're learning how he plays and soon enough we'll get that connection.'' Trent told the Echo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wg8ks_0gjTA28Q00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The English international then went on to add “Obviously out there, playing with him, you know to start that number nine movement that he's got, the runs that he makes, where he wants the ball.

"It's just about finding that connection and soon enough it'll all be good for us."

It is clear that Alexander-Arnold is confident the link-up with Nunez will happen, when it clicks could we see Trent break his own assist record season?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Fernando Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Portuguese#Uruguayan
LFCTransferRoom

'The Brutal Reality Of The Situation Is..' - Medical Expert On Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A medical expert has cast doubt on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ability to play consistently for Liverpool in a recent interview. The 28-year-old left the field during Liverpool's 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace on Friday with a muscle injury and Ben Dinnery, from the Premier Injuries website believes the England international will find it difficult to play on a regular basis for the Reds.
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Continue To Monitor £23m RB Leipzig Midfielder

With Liverpool and Red Bull football group's strong business partnership it's no surprise players involving the two organisations are being linked to one another. Earlier this year there were reports in the Football Express that seemed to suggest the Reds were monitoring 21-year-old Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and that a deal could be done later this year.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Match Report: Martial On The Scoresheet As Manchester United March Past Crystal Palace

It ended in a win for Manchester United in Melbourne on Tuesday as the Red Devils completed a 3-1 routing of Crystal Palace. United started the game with De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelöf, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial. The Spaniard goalkeeper returned to the lineup against Palace after missing out on a place in the lineup against Melbourne Victory on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy