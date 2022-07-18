ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out After Marrying Ben Affleck in Surprise Las Vegas Ceremony

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Bennifer forever! Less than 24 hours after her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez spoke out about the exciting Sin City surprise ceremony.

In a newsletter on her “On The JLo” website, Jennifer Lopez shared details about the wedding. “We did it,” Lopez declared. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”

Jennifer Lopez shared that she and Affleck flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for a marriage license with four other couples, and then made the “same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Jennifer Lopez continued. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met on the set of 2003’s film “Gigli” in December 2001 and began dating the following year. They became engaged in November 2002 and had planned to get married in September 2003. However, they had to postpone the wedding due to “excessive” media attention. They eventually ended their engagement in January 2004. Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony and Affleck married his “Dare Devil” co-star Jennifer Garner. Both marriages ended in divorce.

However, in April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck began dating once again. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship months later. And in April 2022, they announced their second engagement, nearly 20 years after the first proposal.

Jennifer Lopez Reveals More Details About the Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

As she continued to share more details about her wedding to Ben Affleck over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez reflected on the Las Vegas ceremony. “We read our own vows in the little chapel,” Lopez recalled. “And gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last.”

Jennifer Lopez went on to write about her love for the “Argo” star. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker added she and Affleck are grateful to have so much love as well as a family of five amazing children. “And life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

