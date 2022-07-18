Browns Exploring Veteran QB Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for Deshaun Watson's suspension.

The Cleveland Browns are still awaiting the expected suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who recently settled 20 of the 24 cases of sexual assault filed against him.

After a three-day hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, Watson and the Browns will remain patient for the decision. In the meantime, they traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and currently have Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on the roster as backups.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot , the Browns are exploring options to bring in a veteran quarterback with the expectation Watson will miss time.

"With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision sooner than later so they can plan accordingly," Cabot wrote. "If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett."

Reports of Watson's possible suspension have ranged from a full season to six games. There's no deadline for the league to announce their decision.

"There’s growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season despite the NFL arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterwards," Cabot reported. "The NFL Players Association has fought for no suspension at all based in part on the fact that several NFL owners haven’t been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct."

While the free agent market is thin, there are names with experience, such as A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon.

