ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Exploring Veteran QB Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6Vwo_0gjT9zgQ00

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for Deshaun Watson's suspension.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Cleveland Browns are still awaiting the expected suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who recently settled 20 of the 24 cases of sexual assault filed against him.

After a three-day hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, Watson and the Browns will remain patient for the decision. In the meantime, they traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and currently have Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on the roster as backups.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot , the Browns are exploring options to bring in a veteran quarterback with the expectation Watson will miss time.

"With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision sooner than later so they can plan accordingly," Cabot wrote. "If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett."

Reports of Watson's possible suspension have ranged from a full season to six games. There's no deadline for the league to announce their decision.

"There’s growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season despite the NFL arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterwards," Cabot reported. "The NFL Players Association has fought for no suspension at all based in part on the fact that several NFL owners haven’t been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct."

While the free agent market is thin, there are names with experience, such as A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

NFL Makes Statement on Diontae Johnson's Worth

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Local Brands

Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton

Le'Veon Bell Mentions Lost Season With Steelers in Retirement Post

What to Watch for at Training Camp

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

Comments / 134

My foot up you azz
2d ago

This SEXUAL PREDATOR will likely NEVER play for the Cleveland Browns. And should be BANNED from the league all together.

Reply(27)
23
TruthTold
2d ago

Settled 20 of the 24 cases. If I were a woman who'd been "assaulted" no amount of money would lessen the trauma. This was all about money from the beginning and intelligent people can clearly see that.

Reply
12
M Rex
2d ago

How does it feel to make a decision before the season even begins that ends your season…

Reply(17)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring At 27

Ryan Switzer has officially called it a career. The former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout retired from the NFL at the age of 27. He made the announcement on Monday morning via his Twitter account. Switzer was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has 7-Word Message Before Season

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
NFL
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Deshaun Watson's Suspension Length Reportedly Revealed

Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended by the NFL for his sexual misconduct allegations. And while an official decision has yet to be made, one insider has an idea on how long the Clevland Browns quarterback will be out of action. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Watson is expected to be suspended for two to eight games. It was reported that Watson could be out for the entire 2022 season, but two to eight games seems to be the most viable option.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Cleveland Com
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Fit Should Sign with Texans?

FRISCO - Maybe the Houston Texans feel like they've filled up their receivers room. Or maybe a Texas native - and former Dallas Cowboys standout - could help. The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy