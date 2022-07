As the San Antonio Spurs continue their rebuilding mode, all eyes were on the young pieces from the Summer League roster. The team finished with one of the worst records of the tournament, recording just one win in five games. Although the wins did not come, fans were able to get a glimpse of what some of the Spurs’ rookies and second-year players can bring to the table in this upcoming season without All-Star Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO