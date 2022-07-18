No serious injuries in rear-end collision, Sunday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 18)–Two cars were destroyed early Saturday morning, when both caught on fire outside of an east Lincoln apartment complex. LPD and LFR were called out to the 7300 block of Candletree Lane, just before 3am Saturday, where officers found two vehicles on fire. A window to either the 2006 Hyundai Tucson and 2017 Chevy Equinox was broken and according to Fire Inspector Tom Schmidt, the origin of the fire was likely papers set on fire inside one of those vehicles. Both the Tucson and Equinox were parked next to each other and were destroyed, with the total estimate around $24,000.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO