Austin, TX

Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: July 18 through July 22, 2022

By Nicolette Estrada
austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t believe we are already halfway through July! If you haven’t had a chance to experience everything FREE around Austin yet, now is your chance. With FREE indoor and outdoor events for kids and adults all over Austin, here are this week’s “can’t miss”...

Related
sanantoniomag.com

Full Goods Diner is Coming to Pearl in September

The team behind the well-known Paperboy in Austin are bringing their cuisine to San Antonio. Restaurateur and San Antonio native Ryan Harms and chef Patrick Jackson, of Paperboy, are working in partnership with Potluck Hospitality to open Full Goods Diner in September. The restaurant will serve comfort food that the team describes as a blend of Mexican and American fare, with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Live music & river fun unite!

(Gonzales) – What once was a weekend musical experience in Guadalupe County has now floated down the San Marcos River to Gonzales County. Float Fest will again be returning its two-day festival experience this weekend to the Central Texas area — uniting live music with a fun river experience.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
do512.com

The Best Drive-Thru Food in Austin

In Austin, even our drive-thrus are a point of culinary pride. We really are spoiled, aren't we? While folks living in some other cities have to settle for less-than-decent fast food, we've got the option to visit drive-thrus that are both speedy and delicious. Indeed, Austin is chock full of places you can roll through and afterward feel like you ate at an honest-to-goodness brick and mortar restaurant. See our favorite Drive-Thru restaurants.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

East Austin neighborhood celebrates completion of 900-foot-long mural

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered in a historic east Austin neighborhood on Sunday to celebrate the completion of a large mural project with a ribbon cutting and block party. The mural project, which highlights the Govalle area’s history and future, is 900 feet long and covers two retaining walls along Bolm Road. It’s the largest art project funded by Austin Public Works Neighborhood Partnering Program to date, Austin Public Works said.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination

A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
fox7austin.com

List of fun things to do on hot summer days in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin experienced its hottest week on record this July, and temperatures are not expected to lower any time soon. The city offers countless ways to beat the heat while having some fun. Check out FOX 7 Austin's list of fun things to do and places to cool...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

National Daiquiri Day With Austin Daiquiri Factory

Did you know today was “National Daiquiri Day?” We are celebrating by having a local shop join us, Austin Daiquiri Factory. We are joined by owner, Iesha Griffin!. Daiquiris are a frozen adult beverage full of fruity deliciousness. They are super popular in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and many other popular tourist heavy cities. One of the cool things about Austin Daiquiri Factory is that you can take them to-go.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kona's TX BBQ to set up shop in Hutto in August

Kona's TX BBQ will hold a grand opening for its new full-time location Aug. 6. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Food truck Kona's TX BBQ will set up at 209 Farley St., Hutto, as its new full-time location in August. The food truck's menu boasts a selection of Texas-style smoked meats and sandwiches. Kona's is expected to open Aug. 6, filling the spot at 209 Farley St. formerly occupied by Pustka Family Barbeque, which moved to Temple in early July. 512-818-6580. www.facebook.com/KonasTXBBQ.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

YouTuber creates Hollywood-style 'Austin' sign

AUSTIN, Texas — Three hundred dollars. Six letters. Two days. One sign. Earlier this month, YouTube vlogger Blake Messick set out to make an "Austin" sign modeled after the famous Hollywood sign. Messick and his friends placed the 7-foot white letters near the Pennybacker Bridge and documented the process on his YouTube channel.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Adaptive Pool Party this Sunday

JUMP ON IN AND COOL OFF THIS SUNDAY at the Adaptive Pool Party at Micki Krebsbach Pool (301 Deepwood Drive) Sunday July 24th from 7:15-9:15pm for special needs individuals and their families. Admission is $5/person and registration is required for the event. Register at roundrockrecreation.com or click here: https://bit.ly/3IQaYDk.
San Antonio Current

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

For Current readers who wonder whatever became of former San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley, she appears to be pleasantly ensconced in Austin, offering advice. Her name came up as nonprofit news organization the Austin Monitor recently reported on a session organized by that city's chapter of the Urban Land Institute, the national organization of developers and real estate types. The topic? A proposed expansion of the Austin Convention Center. This expansion isn't a modest proposition either — it bears an estimated price tag between $1.2 and $1.5 billion and would involve literally tearing down and rebuilding the city's existing venue. Bigger, of course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Politics
Houston Chronicle

In these Austin restaurants, Japanese food gets a Texas twist

AUSTIN, Texas - When customers order the Skeleton Cruise, Tiki Tatsu-ya puts on a show. The new tiki bar's giant cocktail - a potent blend of Japanese whisky, rum, Chartreuse and tropical fruits - arrives on a skateboard-size pirate ship adorned with tiny skulls. Dry-ice fog spills out of the boat as a server carries it overhead, all while flashing lights and rumbling audio simulate thunder and lightning.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Churches open cooling center for Burnet, Llano counties

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — People living in the Hill Country now have a cool place to go where they can seek refuge from the sizzling summer temperatures. The Highland Lakes Crisis Network will open the First United Methodist Church, located at 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls, as a cooling center whenever a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is issued for Burnet and Llano counties. At least four to five volunteers will run the cooling center on those days from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

