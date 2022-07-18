ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2 dead in crash on I-275

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one lane.

92-year-old on golf cart killed in Hillsborough County after getting hit by truck

FHP said the 51-year-old driver of a pickup truck was looking down at his phone as he approached five other vehicles stopped in traffic. Moments later, the man slammed into the back of stopped sedan, killing a 53-year-old woman from Lakeland and a 39-year-old man from St. Petersburg.

The sedan then collided into several other stopped vehicles causing five additional injuries, including a 6-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries.

Comments / 11

John doe
1d ago

Most drivers are so worried about there phones and texting they should make an example out of this person charge him and throw him in Jail

Reply(1)
11
I.C. APOTHECARY
1d ago

we have to be responsible drivers..put the cell phone down or pull over to read or send that text, use your seat belt, let drivers merge out of the merge lane, use your signal and if someone else is using their signal..don't be that kind of driver who accelerates and speeds up. My condolences for those who lost there lives because someone checked their cell phone 🙏

Reply(1)
7
NikkiMC
1d ago

not a surprise at all. death freeway 4 crashes daily all day. people around here are the worst drivers I've ever seen. cops need to start really doing something about it instead of just watching them race on by bobbing and weaving....

Reply
3
 

