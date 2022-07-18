2 dead in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one lane.

FHP said the 51-year-old driver of a pickup truck was looking down at his phone as he approached five other vehicles stopped in traffic. Moments later, the man slammed into the back of stopped sedan, killing a 53-year-old woman from Lakeland and a 39-year-old man from St. Petersburg.

The sedan then collided into several other stopped vehicles causing five additional injuries, including a 6-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.