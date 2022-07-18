2 dead in crash on I-275
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one lane.92-year-old on golf cart killed in Hillsborough County after getting hit by truck
FHP said the 51-year-old driver of a pickup truck was looking down at his phone as he approached five other vehicles stopped in traffic. Moments later, the man slammed into the back of stopped sedan, killing a 53-year-old woman from Lakeland and a 39-year-old man from St. Petersburg.
The sedan then collided into several other stopped vehicles causing five additional injuries, including a 6-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 11