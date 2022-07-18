Boulder County at-risk woman missing

Frances Penaylillo, 61, was last seen July 15 at her home in Superior, CO. Courtesy: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an at-risk senior reported missing.

Frances Penaylillo, 61, was reported missing by her son. She was last seen at her home in Superior, CO. on July 15. Penaylillo has medical conditions, making her at high-risk.

Penaylillo is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has gray and brown hair and hazel eyes.

Penaylillo drives a white 2005 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate 695RUI. According to BCSO, it is unknown where Penaylillo may be heading. She does not have her cellphone.

Anyone with information on Penaylillo’s whereabouts is asked to call Boulder County Communications Center at 303-441-4444.