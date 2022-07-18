ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Man’s work: Taliban direct women to send male relatives to take their jobs

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0TpR_0gjT7Ifb00


S everal women in Afghanistan who hold jobs in the government have been directed by Taliban leaders to send their male relatives to replace them, according to reports.

Some female workers who still hold government jobs have been told to find male relatives to send as replacements because the “workload in the office has increased and they need to hire a man instead of us,” one woman told the Guardian.

“I was asked to introduce a male family member to replace me at the ministry, so I could be dismissed from the job,” one woman who worked as the head of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance said. “This is a difficult and technical position I was trained for and have years of experience in. And even if he could do the same work eventually, what would happen to me?”

MEN TO SERVE AS PROXIES FOR WOMEN AT AFGHANISTAN UNITY FORUM

The decision has prompted pushback from several women, with some mobilizing to protest.

“We do not accept their order and we will try to get them to change it,” one female worker in the Ministry of Finance said. “We have created a group of female employees of the ministry. We are negotiating now, and we will demonstrate if they don’t hear us.”

It’s not clear how many government departments have been instructed by the Taliban to begin replacing their female employees with male relatives.

The shift in policy comes months after the Taliban removed women from their jobs and sent them home, except for those with government positions that could not be filled by men, who remained in their jobs at significantly lower salaries. Now, Taliban leaders are seeking to replace even women who remained employed after that decision.

The restrictions on female employment have resulted in widespread economic strains on the country, causing an economic loss of about $1 billion to the economy, which is about 5% of the country’s GDP, according to estimates from the United Nations.

“There is almost universal poverty in the country,” said U.N. Women Executive Director Sima Bahous. “More than half of the population needs some form of humanitarian assistance, and an entire generation is threatened by food insecurity and malnutrition. The latest restrictions make attempts at recovery harder, if not impossible.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Before the Taliban took power in August 2021, almost 3,000 of Kabul's workers were women, making up roughly one-third of the city's workforce, according to the Associated Press.

More than 9 million people have been displaced since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and 20 million now face severe hunger, according to an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis published in May.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Economy#Government Jobs#Gross Domestic Product#Guardian#Women#The Ministry Of Finance
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Jobs
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy