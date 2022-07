The Ringgold Playhouse’s big summer comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” has taken the stage. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday, July 21-23, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Sunday, July 24. at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.com, in person at Ringgold City Hall, or at the door. Directed by Kimberly Tyner Jones, the show follows the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things go from bad to utterly disastrous rather quickly.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO