Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a...www.cnn.com
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a...www.cnn.com
It seems that Virus is going to be the death of all people how many Viruses has they named in the past two to three years now and now a Virus like the Ebola Virus the world would be better if it was full of not so smart people who don’t know how to invent a deadly virus
Here we go people are going to start saying they are creating viruses again except this virus has been around for a long time. The last time I remember it being a blip on the radar was about 2007 in Ghana if I remember correctly we had a breakout of Ebola in subsequent years. They are in the same virus family although their are stark differences in virulence. So bird flu killing chickens and raising egg and chicken prices didn't have you nuts coming out of your hole this year but this does yeah ok. Always cherry picking.👌 🙄🙄
OMG SO CUTE first COVID THEN MONEYPOCKS, THEN COVID VARIANT B12 NOW this🙄🤔😂😂😂 what's NEXT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 160