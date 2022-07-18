ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus

By Nimi Princewill, Irene Nasser
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 160

Darvin Meade
2d ago

It seems that Virus is going to be the death of all people how many Viruses has they named in the past two to three years now and now a Virus like the Ebola Virus the world would be better if it was full of not so smart people who don’t know how to invent a deadly virus

Reply(22)
38
Alexandra Means
2d ago

Here we go people are going to start saying they are creating viruses again except this virus has been around for a long time. The last time I remember it being a blip on the radar was about 2007 in Ghana if I remember correctly we had a breakout of Ebola in subsequent years. They are in the same virus family although their are stark differences in virulence. So bird flu killing chickens and raising egg and chicken prices didn't have you nuts coming out of your hole this year but this does yeah ok. Always cherry picking.👌 🙄🙄

Reply(3)
14
amina jones
2d ago

OMG SO CUTE first COVID THEN MONEYPOCKS, THEN COVID VARIANT B12 NOW this🙄🤔😂😂😂 what's NEXT

Reply(9)
30
Related
foodsafetynews.com

Snail meat likely behind some outbreaks in Africa

Scientists have suggested that outbreaks from edible snail consumption may be going undetected in Cameroon. Researchers detected Campylobacter, Yersinia, Listeria, Salmonella, and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli in snails in Cameroon. African land snails are a source of food for many people in sub-Saharan Africa because of their protein. In Cameroon,...
AFRICA
natureworldnews.com

Osama the Crocodile Feasts on 80 Villagers in Uganda: New Reports Emerge

A giant crocodile named "Osama" ate and killed approximately 80 villagers in Uganda during its 14-year reign of terror, according to new media reports. Osama the crocodile reportedly went on a killing spree between 1991 and 2005 in Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake. The 16-foot massive reptile earned its fearsome...
ANIMALS
BBC

What is the Marburg virus and how can it be avoided?

Two people in Ghana have died from the Marburg virus - and 98 been quarantined - raising fears of a mass outbreak. The highly infectious disease causes fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss. Hundreds of people have died from the virus in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
Nature.com

Bacterial and fungal isolation from face masks under theÂ COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led people to wear face masks daily in public. Although the effectiveness of face masks against viral transmission has been extensively studied, there have been few reports on potential hygiene issues due to bacteria and fungi attached to the face masks. We aimed to (1) quantify and identify the bacteria and fungi attaching to the masks, and (2) investigate whether the mask-attached microbes could be associated with the types and usage of the masks and individual lifestyles. We surveyed 109 volunteers on their mask usage and lifestyles, and cultured bacteria and fungi from either the face-side or outer-side of their masks. The bacterial colony numbers were greater on the face-side than the outer-side; the fungal colony numbers were fewer on the face-side than the outer-side. A longer mask usage significantly increased the fungal colony numbers but not the bacterial colony numbers. Although most identified microbes were non-pathogenic in humans; Staphylococcus epidermidis, Staphylococcus aureus, and Cladosporium, we found several pathogenic microbes; Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, Aspergillus, and Microsporum. We also found no associations of mask-attached microbes with the transportation methods or gargling. We propose that immunocompromised people should avoid repeated use of masks to prevent microbial infection.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Methanol in South Africa teen deaths often fatal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died last month in a bar in South Africa’s city of East London, according to a health official. Methanol — often called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts of it can be fatal. Here’s a look at what is known. WHAT HAPPENED IN SOUTH AFRICA? The teenagers died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township in the early hours of June 26, shocking the country and resulting in several investigations by the police and liquor license authorities. Many of the teens, ranging in age between 13 and 17, were found dead in the tavern, their bodies slumped across tables and couches and collapsed on the dance floor, according to officials. Final toxicology reports will show if the levels of methanol were fatal and South Africa’s police will determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, national police minister Bheki Cele has said. WHY IS METHANOL SO POISONOUS?
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
BBC

London mum left stuck in Jamaica 'heartbroken'

What was supposed to be a dream wedding in Jamaica slowly unravelled into a nightmare for Tiffany Ellis. First, Covid-19 prevented her from travelling home, then the Home Office denied a visa for her newborn son. This split her family in two and her "heart broke". The London mother of...
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants

Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy