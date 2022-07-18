Repeat Drug Offender Arrested Again In Warrick County

White County Sheriff’s Deputy, Nick Capeheart has nabbed six individuals wanted on White County warrants. Beginning on Friday July 15th at around 12:15 p.m., Capeheart went to 420 IL Hwy 141 in Norris City looking for 42 year old Tim H Robinson. When the deputy arrived, Robinson was standing in his front yard. Following a positive ID, Capeheart informed Robinson that there was a warrant for his arrest for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death and for driving while license suspended. Robinson was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $1500. He paid bond and was released.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO