The temperature could reach 90 degrees in parts of Central New York on Tuesday. The same is expected for Wednesday as the heat index values could be upwards of 100 degrees. Central New York is not the only part of the state that is experiencing extreme heat, as Gov. Kathy Hochul warns of heat index values being above 100 for most of the state over the next two days. Gov. Hochul says neighbors have to take care of each other during this heat wave.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO