CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — One lucky man won $6 million in the “Diamond Riches” scratch-off game — the largest instant game prize in Michigan Lottery history. Officials say the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County bought the ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart, 10 miles north of Gaylord. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, says he stopped at the store on his way to work. “I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday,” he said. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted...

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO