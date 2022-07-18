ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Woman who was almost shot by Andrew Sundberg crashes rally held to protest his death

By Learfield Wire Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman who says she was almost killed by the man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police crashed a...

Pixie Dust
2d ago

I agree with her 1000%, where IS her justice, and why are people protesting this man's death. He had a gun, was shooting randomly in his apartment, could have killed her and other's, and SWAT took him out. What's the problem? If he had all these mental health issue's, how did he get a gun? Who allowed him to have this gun? Black Lives Matters? Yeah, only when killed by the po-po, and justifiably so!

6
Hammer Thor
2d ago

where were his so called parents? why didn't they tell law enforcement about his mental illness? he was 20, who paid his rent?

3
Rick Rud
2d ago

Listen to her, she lived the real fear of an innocent victim to out of control violence. Thank the police for saving her and her family and who knows how many more.

2
 

Childrens' Hospital in Minneapolis hit by gunfire

(Minneapolis, MN) -- No one is hurt after shots were fired at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. The incident happened Monday night when the campus building was struck by two bullets. A hospital spokesperson says the gunfire originated from a dispute that happened several blocks away. Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jury starts deliberations after road rage murder trial

After a seven-day trial, a jury is deciding the fate of a Chicago man accused of killing a fellow driver in suburban Minneapolis last year. Prosecutors say Jamal Smith, 34, shot Jay Boughton in a fit of road rage. Smith is charged with first-degree intentional murder, second-degree murder during a...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Arrest made in Eagan movie theater fireworks incident

Eagan police say they've made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this month in which fireworks were ignited inside a movie theater. According to a statement from the police department Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old was taken into police custody earlier in the day on pending charges. KARE 11 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
EAGAN, MN
Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who is one of four ex-officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights is scheduled to be sentenced this week. Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the restraint that killed Floyd on May 25, 2020. His attorney is seeking 27 months. Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under then-Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for 9 1/2 minutes while handcuffed and facedown on the street. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back. Kueng and Thao were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin in the videotaped killing that sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice. Lane, who twice asked his fellow officers whether they should turn Floyd onto his side, did not face that charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charges: Murder suspect fled police, caused fatal Brooklyn Center car crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Mom Shot at by Andrew Tekle Sundberg Confronts Protesters

(KNSI) — Tensions at a rally for a man killed by Minneapolis police last week boiled over Sunday as the woman whose apartment the man shot into confronted protesters outside the apartment building where it happened. Arabella Yarbrough went to the building to collect her belongings from her unit,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gunshots Fired Outside Apartments Near Edinburgh USA Golf Course

Caller Reported Hearing Gunshots, Screaming by Pool of Brooklyn Park Apartment Complex. Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired outside an apartment complex near Edinburgh USA golf course. Police received a report of shots fired at The Greens at Edinburgh apartments in the 8600 block of Edinbrook...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesotans clash over fatal police shooting

(The Center Square) –Days after police killed 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg – who was allegedly firing a gun inside a three-floor apartment after a six-hour standoff – Minnesotans are clashing over whether police made the right decision. A mother with two young children called police at 9:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stolen Pickup Recovered In Minneapolis, Search For Suspect Continues

Lincoln Police were called to LAX Auto at 400 W Cornhusker on June 7th at 9:47 a.m. to investigate a burglary. Officers found an overhead door damaged. Officers spoke with the manager and reviewed security footage and it showed an unknown man arriving in a 2007 Ford F250 pickup at 4:46 a.m. That man backed the truck into the door. That raised it enough for the man to enter the business.
LINCOLN, NE
Ex-Boyfriend arrested in fatal shootout in MN

APPLE VALLEY, MN – The ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in a shootout in Apple Valley is charged with second-degree assault and reckless use of a weapon. On July Tenth, 39-year-old Willie Selmon the Second arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve personal items when he got into an armed confrontation with the woman’s son, 25-year-old Billy Joe Pryor, Junior.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Transcript details panicked call from Sundberg’s neighbor

A 911 transcript released by the city of Minneapolis Monday afternoon documents the dramatic minutes after Andrew Tekle Sundberg allegedly fired a weapon into his neighbor’s apartment. Sundberg, known by friends and loved ones as Tekle, his Ethiopian name, was shot to death by police snipers after a six-hour...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
911 transcript, officer personnel files offer insight into police killing of Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS -- Newly released documents offer more background on the police killing of a man in a south Minneapolis apartment after an hourslong standoff last week.Two police snipers shot and killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg Thursday morning after he allegedly fired into a neighbor's apartment. Police said they negotiated with him for hours before killing him, but have not said what made the snipers decide to shoot.On Monday, transcripts from the 911 call that brought police to the apartment building in the Seward neighborhood were released, along with personnel files for the two officers who shot Sundberg, Zach Seraphine and Aaron...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Twin Cities police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Emotions run high at protest for Tekle Sundberg, as mother who was shot at expresses outrage

What started as a rally for a man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police quickly took a turn after the mother of two nearly hit by bullets while inside her apartment showed up to share her story on Saturday afternoon. Arabella Yarbrough was cooking food for her children Wednesday night when she says Tekle Sundberg fired bullets into their home, nearly hitting them. She confronted activists at a protest for Sundberg and against police violence on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

