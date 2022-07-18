ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Marion pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer looking to hire

 2 days ago

Brems Group LLP in eastern Iowa looking to hire tax supervisor. Brems Group LLP is a growing accounting firm with two corridor locations in Cedar Rapids and Coralville.

Three Cedar Rapids Restaurants Have Recently Closed

It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
A New Indoor Market is Being Planned in the Corridor

Thanks to a new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, we now know what the old Slumberland in Iowa City is set to become! The space is being transformed into what's being called The South District Market, a market with local food, vendors, and more. The proposal for the South...
Iowa physicians sell $16.4M medical office portfolio

Two medical office buildings in Waterloo, Iowa, have been sold for $16.4 million, ReBusiness Online reported July 18. The 30,235-square-foot portfolio, sold by a physician partnership, was brokered by Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors.
3 Doors Down to replace Lady A at Great Jones County Fair

It's becoming a growing concern because it can spread quickly and may not be detected by people infected. Iowans say they want Republicans to represent them in the U.S. House, according to a new poll from Selzer and Company, reported by the Des Moines Register. Better Business Bureau explains used...
Our Town Kalona: Farming for the future

Iowans say they want Republicans to represent them in the U.S. House, according to a new poll from Selzer and Company, reported by the Des Moines Register. 3 Doors Down to replace Lady A at Great Jones County Fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Great Jones County Fair has found...
Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
Premier Concrete Contractors in Cedar Rapids IA

Cedar Rapids Concrete Company LLC employees have a positive moral compass which will ensure that they complete the job. The company also has the experience and skills that are superior to other contractors. Cedar Rapids Concrete Company LLC will surely outdo any high standards clients may have and will even exceed their expectations. We have been serving Cedar Rapids for many years now and have become one of the top concrete combines in the area.
Group rolls back gas price to $2.38 for 2 hours

UPDATE 5 p.m. July 19, 2022: “Republicans’ records just don’t match their rhetoric—Iowa Republicans like Reps. Miller-Meeks, Hinson, and Feenstra all voted against legislation to combat price gouging by oil and gas companies and measures to cap insulin prices,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ryan Thomas said in response to the event. “If Republicans aren’t going to help lower costs for Iowans, they should get out of President Biden and Democrats’ way as they do the heavy lifting.”
The Top Ice Cream Shops in Iowa and the Midwest

Yesterday, July 17th, was National Ice Cream Day, so Google decided to take a look at the most popular ice cream chains across the U.S.!. According to a new map posted by Google, Iowans really love their Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is the top-searched ice cream chain in the state, but we're not alone. Other Midwest states that also do a lot of searching for Dairy Queen include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. I guess Midwesterners really love Blizzards! Other Midwest winners include Baskin Robbins for Illinois, Cold Stone for Nebraska and South Dakota, and Andy's for Missouri.
ATVs not allowed on Waterloo city streets

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, new legislation made the operation of registered All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Offf Road Utility Vehicles (ORV) legal in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. However, the legislation leaves the decision on whether they can operate on city streets to each municipality. Under...
Cedar Rapids Brings Back Mask Mandate

The CDC reports that the Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County has transitioned from medium to high. According to the Center for Disease Control, Linn County's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again. The official report says that the COVID Community Levels for the county are high. As per...
City expresses frustrations with state legislature over fireworks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of fires in Cedar Rapids this 4th of July, according to the city of Cedar Rapids, were likely started by fireworks. Officials estimate the number is around 10. Both council members Dale Todd and Ashley Vanory, who represent the third and fifth districts respectively, expressed frustration with the new laws from the state legislature.
Change of venue granted for Jeremy Goodale

Voters in Independence will vote on a new mayor. Linn County and Cedar Rapids reinstate mask mandate. Cedar Rapids and Linn County have reinstated their mask mandate for city and county buildings due to the region now being under a "high" community level of Covid-19. Palisades search continues with crews...
Become an Iowa substitute teacher July 23 & 24

Local school districts are struggling with a lack of substitute teachers, so to ease the shortage, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License for the state of Iowa. Many people believe you need a degree in education to fill these positions. In fact, anyone with an […]
Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Farming is a significant part of Kalona's economy, with many Amish and Mennonite farms within the community. Former Iowa golfer Brad Heinrichs will head up the Iowa swarm collective which is a nonprofit corporation that will contract with Iowa student-athletes to serve the community thru NIL.
Donations help expand 'Little Free Food Pantry' program in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique donation and a coordinated network for food providers, are helping fight food insecurity across Dubuque. 10 retired newspaper boxes across the city have been converted into kitchen pantries so that passersby can open the door and donate or grab any number of kitchen pantry staples or hygiene products for free.
