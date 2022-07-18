ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Ringer's Steve Ruiz on the Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield & the franchise's plan at QB | Locked On Panthers

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Ruiz, an NFL writer for The Ringer,...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Is Baker Mayfield Carolina’s long-term answer at QB?

Baker Mayfield was easily the most exciting player to watch in college, but that didn’t transition into the NFL. He threw for 43 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in his senior year at Oklahoma. After 4 years in Cleveland, Baker has a 29-30 record with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Cleveland thought they were getting their next franchise quarterback, but that wasn’t the case.
NFL
247Sports

Nick Chubb, Browns All-Pro and former Georgia star running back, cleans 405 pounds twice

Another year, another offseason of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb crushing it in the weight room back in Cedartown, Ga. Last year, Chubb knocked out two squat reps of 600 pounds and did a 415-pound power clean. Earlier this year, the former Georgia Bulldog star went with a single rep of 675 pounds back in his hometown. On Tuesday, Chubb posted a video of him doing two power clean reps of 405 pounds at his former high school.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ringer#American Football#Qb Locked On Panthers
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel

Welcome to the mid-week edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. Training camps across the league open next week and player movement has been slow, to say the least. However, there is still the looming suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. And that’s where we start as we look...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Details Baker Mayfield’s Incentive Package

The Carolina Panthers did not have to give up much to trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In return, the Cleveland Browns will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that will become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snaps. It’s easy to circumvent that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

WATSON, MAYFIELD “WHAT A MESS” FOR THE BROWNS

In recent years, the Cleveland Browns team has resembled a circus due to years of being the subject of punchlines. Since further troubling off-field claims have been made against recently signed starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, they are now the laughingstock of the league for completely different reasons than their dreadful on-field performance.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys' biggest roster weaknesses as they head to camp

DALLAS — "Have they forgotten anything?" Somehow, the Cowboys' flight to training camp is just a week away, and as I finalize my own preparations, I keep asking myself that question about this 2022 roster. It's tough to pack for a monthlong trip. Every year without fail, I manage...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns show interest in Jimmy Garoppolo amid Deshaun Watson debacle

The Cleveland Browns have been in quite the pickle this offseason after trading for Deshaun Watson. He still has several lawsuits filed against him and the NFL has been discussing his potential suspension length for quite some time. That decision should come to fruition soon and it sounds like Cleveland is eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup plan.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy