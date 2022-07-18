The Ringer's Steve Ruiz on the Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield & the franchise's plan at QB | Locked On Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the latest buzz surrounding the Colts and Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and T.Y. Hilton as well as name a few different free agents they could see with the Colts.
With training camp just around the corner, speculation and chatter about the 2022 NFL season continues to ramp up. The division with arguably the most conversation is the NFC East, as the Washington Commanders look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys as division champions. There has not been a repeat champion...
Baker Mayfield was easily the most exciting player to watch in college, but that didn’t transition into the NFL. He threw for 43 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in his senior year at Oklahoma. After 4 years in Cleveland, Baker has a 29-30 record with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Cleveland thought they were getting their next franchise quarterback, but that wasn’t the case.
Another year, another offseason of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb crushing it in the weight room back in Cedartown, Ga. Last year, Chubb knocked out two squat reps of 600 pounds and did a 415-pound power clean. Earlier this year, the former Georgia Bulldog star went with a single rep of 675 pounds back in his hometown. On Tuesday, Chubb posted a video of him doing two power clean reps of 405 pounds at his former high school.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will change his jersey number next season. Ball made his first All-Star Game last season, and the Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.
It could be longer than some think for a notice of any suspension against Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to a report from Yahoo report Charles Robinson, the decision may go into training camp by at least a few days. This would be a negative for the Browns,...
Welcome to the mid-week edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. Training camps across the league open next week and player movement has been slow, to say the least. However, there is still the looming suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. And that’s where we start as we look...
Baker Mayfield has incentives in his contract with the Carolina Panthers that allows him to get some of the money he sacrificed in his trade to the team. However, those “incentives” are difficult to achieve … too hard to be honest. Field Yates of ESPN broke down...
The Carolina Panthers did not have to give up much to trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. In return, the Cleveland Browns will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that will become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snaps. It’s easy to circumvent that...
In recent years, the Cleveland Browns team has resembled a circus due to years of being the subject of punchlines. Since further troubling off-field claims have been made against recently signed starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, they are now the laughingstock of the league for completely different reasons than their dreadful on-field performance.
The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CINCINNATI — Plenty of rumors have flown around Deshaun Watson's impending suspension in recent weeks, but the most recent one is breaking from the norm of a projected year-long or indefinite suspension. According to Pro Football Talk, independent investigator Sue L. Robinson is expected to hand down a punishment...
DALLAS — "Have they forgotten anything?" Somehow, the Cowboys' flight to training camp is just a week away, and as I finalize my own preparations, I keep asking myself that question about this 2022 roster. It's tough to pack for a monthlong trip. Every year without fail, I manage...
The Cleveland Browns have been in quite the pickle this offseason after trading for Deshaun Watson. He still has several lawsuits filed against him and the NFL has been discussing his potential suspension length for quite some time. That decision should come to fruition soon and it sounds like Cleveland is eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup plan.
The Panthers are responsible for only $4.86M of Baker Mayfield‘s 2022 salary. The Browns are paying $10.5M. While the recently traded quarterback agreed to a trade-facilitating pay cut, incentives are present in his deal that would allow him to recoup some of his $3.5M cut. Team- and statistical-based incentives...
