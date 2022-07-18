ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Police chase ends with death of 6-year-old

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- A six-year-old is dead and a teenager is in the hospital after...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Alejandro Saavedra pleads guilty in Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Alejandro Saavedra, 21, of Farmington pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the April 9 death of 16-year-old Sydney Kohner.Saavedra pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm. Both are felony charges.According to the criminal complaint, Burnsville police officers were responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue when an officer observed three people get in a white Lexus and drive off at high speed.During the chase, the Lexus struck a curb and a tire dislodged. Officers say the Lexus missed a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Murder suspect fled police, caused fatal Brooklyn Center car crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humboldt, MN
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

Vigil held for 6-year-old killed during police chase

(WLAX/WEUX) – A community in Minneapolis held a vigil for a 6-year-old girl killed in a crash after a police chase. Brooklyn Center police were chasing a man with an outstanding warrant Friday afternoon when he crashed into a passing vehicle causing that car to flip and roll upside down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longisland.com

21-Year-Old Shot Dead in Uniondale Park

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:58 pm in Uniondale. According to Detectives, First Precinct Officers responded to Uniondale Avenue Park located at 710 Uniondale Avenue for a victim of an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 21-year-old male victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic, as a result of his injuries.
UNIONDALE, NY
KARE 11

Arrest made in Eagan movie theater fireworks incident

Eagan police say they've made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this month in which fireworks were ignited inside a movie theater. According to a statement from the police department Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old was taken into police custody earlier in the day on pending charges. KARE 11 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
EAGAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Childrens' Hospital in Minneapolis hit by gunfire

(Minneapolis, MN) -- No one is hurt after shots were fired at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. The incident happened Monday night when the campus building was struck by two bullets. A hospital spokesperson says the gunfire originated from a dispute that happened several blocks away. Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brooklyn#Mn
Bring Me The News

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband — who was the passenger — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunshots Fired Outside Apartments Near Edinburgh USA Golf Course

Caller Reported Hearing Gunshots, Screaming by Pool of Brooklyn Park Apartment Complex. Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired outside an apartment complex near Edinburgh USA golf course. Police received a report of shots fired at The Greens at Edinburgh apartments in the 8600 block of Edinbrook...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
klin.com

Stolen Pickup Recovered In Minneapolis, Search For Suspect Continues

Lincoln Police were called to LAX Auto at 400 W Cornhusker on June 7th at 9:47 a.m. to investigate a burglary. Officers found an overhead door damaged. Officers spoke with the manager and reviewed security footage and it showed an unknown man arriving in a 2007 Ford F250 pickup at 4:46 a.m. That man backed the truck into the door. That raised it enough for the man to enter the business.
LINCOLN, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Police ID Man Who Died From Stabbing in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff

The man who passed away on Thursday after being stabbed in the Dayton’s Bluff district of St. Paul has been identified by authorities in that city. According to St. Paul police, the guy was identified as Sylvester T. Cain, 38, of Chicago, by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office on Friday. No one has been taken into custody, and the homicide case is still being investigated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
740thefan.com

Ex-Boyfriend arrested in fatal shootout in MN

APPLE VALLEY, MN – The ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in a shootout in Apple Valley is charged with second-degree assault and reckless use of a weapon. On July Tenth, 39-year-old Willie Selmon the Second arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve personal items when he got into an armed confrontation with the woman’s son, 25-year-old Billy Joe Pryor, Junior.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
KELOLAND TV

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy