Police chase ends with death of 6-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
