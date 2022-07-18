ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Repeat Drug Offender Arrested Again In Warrick County

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 2 days ago

hot96.com

Alleged Drug Dealer Captured At Wal-Mart

The Henderson Police Department arrested a man with multiple outstanding warrants. They located Michael Rittenberry sitting in a parked car at Wal-Mart. Police say after searching his vehicle they found over 2 grams of meth, Hydrocodone pills and marijuana. Plastic bags and a scale were also discovered. Rittenberry is facing...
HENDERSON, KY
hot96.com

Michigan Man Arrested In Hopkins County

A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Suspect Wanted For Fatal Accident Arrested

The man allegedly involved in a fatal accident that happened last Friday has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department found Barry Lee Harper at a family member’s home in Robards, Kentucky on Tuesday. He had a warrant for the leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render...
ROBARDS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Law Enforcement#Newburgh
hot96.com

Officer Bit Several Times By Suspect’s Dog

Madisonville Police were called to a home on Beaver Creek Drive for a man assaulting two people. One victim had injuries to her face and the other was threatened with a pocket knife to her throat. Police say when they went inside the home 31 year old Eric France became...
MADISONVILLE, KY
hot96.com

Evansville Police Looking For Jewelry Thief

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Police Are Looking For Shooting Suspect

The Evansville Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near the Xcess Strip Club on Fulton Ave. The call came in around 3:15 Tuesday morning. Police are searching along Riverside and Court and Dress Plaza. More on this story as it comes in.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New information released in Fort Branch rape case

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
FORT BRANCH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police say man lost control of car, damaged two homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them. According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Victim Robbed While Walking On City’s South East Side

Evansville police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery. It happened around Madison and Lodge Avenues. Three men came up to a victim, and two of the men pointed guns at him. One of the men told the victim to give them everything he had, and emptied the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

EPD Looking For Suspect In Overnight Shooting

Evansville police are searching for a shooting suspect, and they’re doing it without much information to go on. The incident happened near Fulton and Ohio streets about 3:15 this morning. The victim was reportedly shot behind the left ear but was still conscious and alert when officers found him.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police search LST-325 for shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say were called to the on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Pebble Creek Apartments. It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was nothing on scene when our crew arrived. We’ll let you know if there are any updates....
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Police looking for suspect after shooting downtown

Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that took place downtown early Tuesday morning. Authorities were in the area of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue/Riverside Drive investigating the incident, which happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. We're told there is at least one victim who has been...
EVANSVILLE, IN

