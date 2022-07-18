Repeat Drug Offender Arrested Again In Warrick County

The Henderson Police Department arrested a man with multiple outstanding warrants. They located Michael Rittenberry sitting in a parked car at Wal-Mart. Police say after searching his vehicle they found over 2 grams of meth, Hydrocodone pills and marijuana. Plastic bags and a scale were also discovered. Rittenberry is facing...
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say they're looking for a jewelry thief. The Evansville Police Department said Tuesday that it was looking for the man shown in the photos you see here. EPD says the suspect entered Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue back on June 1 and requested to see a...
A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
The man allegedly involved in a fatal accident that happened last Friday has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department found Barry Lee Harper at a family member’s home in Robards, Kentucky on Tuesday. He had a warrant for the leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render...
Madisonville Police were called to a home on Beaver Creek Drive for a man assaulting two people. One victim had injuries to her face and the other was threatened with a pocket knife to her throat. Police say when they went inside the home 31 year old Eric France became...
Two Crossville residents have turned themselves in on White County warrants. On Saturday July 16th, at around 5 PM, 51 year old Teresa Rae Melton of 315 Allen Street, walked into the lobby of the Carmi Police Department to turn herself in on a warrant for deceptive practice. Melton paid a $250 bond and was released.
Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
The Evansville Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near the Xcess Strip Club on Fulton Ave. The call came in around 3:15 Tuesday morning. Police are searching along Riverside and Court and Dress Plaza. More on this story as it comes in.
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them. According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a […]
Evansville police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery. It happened around Madison and Lodge Avenues. Three men came up to a victim, and two of the men pointed guns at him. One of the men told the victim to give them everything he had, and emptied the...
Evansville police are searching for a shooting suspect, and they’re doing it without much information to go on. The incident happened near Fulton and Ohio streets about 3:15 this morning. The victim was reportedly shot behind the left ear but was still conscious and alert when officers found him.
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A month after an 80-year-old Evansville man was hit by an SUV, he is out of the hospital and has met his grandson. Eyewitness News first reported in June Gardner Weber was hit while picking up a prescription for his wife at a pharmacy on Morgan Avenue. According to a release […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say were called to the on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Pebble Creek Apartments. It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was nothing on scene when our crew arrived. We’ll let you know if there are any updates....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud. 33-year-old Kyle D. Hollman was sentenced to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Hollman was employed as a purchasing agent for ProLift Toyota Material Handling, and his job was to...
Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that took place downtown early Tuesday morning. Authorities were in the area of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue/Riverside Drive investigating the incident, which happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. We're told there is at least one victim who has been...
Comments / 0