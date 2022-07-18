ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman dies in overnight wrong way crash on Southside Connector

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
(Nick Papantonis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a Sunday night crash on the Southside Connector at Trednick Parkway.

Investigators said that at approximately 11:50 p.m., a gold sedan from Lake City was traveling north on the Southside Connector. At the same time, a black sedan was driving the wrong way in the same lane. The two cars hit each other head on and came to a final rest blocking all northbound travel lanes.

The 38-year-old woman driving the black sedan was pronounced deceased as a result of the collision. The 70-year-old driver of the gold sedan and his 68-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries.

FHP said that everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

