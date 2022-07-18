ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Alyson Hannigan Wasn’t Willow in an Unaired ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Pilot

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Even nearly two decades after it left the air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains one of television’s most beloved and influential series. In addition to the show’s signature blend of genres, the stellar cast – led by Sarah Michelle Gellar’s eponymous hero – has kept fans just as passionate about Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the first time they saw it. So it’s hard to believe Alyson Hannigan wasn’t initially part of the series’ ensemble cast.

Alyson Hannigan | Nick Agro/Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan is a standout on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Hannigan was a child actor long before Buffy the Vampire Slayer . But playing Buffy’s best friend and budding witch Willow Rosenberg gave the actor her undeniable breakthrough role. As the show’s run continued, the “Scooby Gang” evolved and changed from season to season. But Willow was a near-constant by Buffy’s side. Until she fell into dark magic, that is.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uKq4SjCPzII?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Alyson Hannigan ‘Begged on Her Knees’ to Sing as Little as Possible In the Musical Episode, Joss Whedon Said

Although Willow had always been a fan favorite, Hannigan took the character to a decidedly dark place in season 6. Following the murder of her girlfriend Tara (Amber Benson) , Willow submitted to dark magic – which she had been experimenting with, in the show’s thinly veiled metaphor for addiction – and went on a murderous rampage for the final stretch of season 6.

Another actor initially played Willow Rosenberg on the show

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vZPfOqup6kc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Before Buffy the Vampire Slayer became a part of television history, creator Joss Whedon made a pilot episode to convince the network to pick the show up for a full season. In this single unaired episode, actor Riff Regan – who had appeared in more than 70 episodes of the early 1990s drama Sisters – played the original Willow. But casting director Marcia Shulman knew a change was in order.

“We actually had cast someone else in the pilot, and it just didn’t work,” Shulman said in an interview on the show’s DVD release (via Hello Giggles ).

“So when we got picked up, we always felt that we were going to start again and look for another Willow. … The qualities that Willow had to have are the exact opposite qualities of what actresses have to have. Sort of insecure, shy, self-effacing. Every line that somebody else would play like they were sad, Alyson was joyful about. That made her the only one for the role.”

Alyson Hannigan later starred in ‘How I Met Your Mother’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M1YpRYQDUbM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Following her brief Buffy the Vampire Slayer stint, Regan made guest appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and L.A. Doctors . But following a role in TV movie The Theory of Everything – not to be confused with the Oscar-winning 2014 film of the same name – she stepped away from acting. But Hannigan has certainly kept busy.

During her time as Willow, Hannigan landed another standout role as Michelle in 1999’s American Pie and its sequels. She also made guest appearances on Buffy spinoff Angel , That ‘70s Show , King of the Hill , and Veronica Mars . And in 2005, she started a lengthy run as Lily Aldrin on the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother , which ended in 2014 after nine seasons.

RELATED: Alyson Hannigan Shared That Buffy Should Have Ended up With a Friend, and It’s Not Angel or Spike on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Popculture

'Criminal Minds': Every Cast Member Who Is Confirmed to Return

Six fan favorites are returning to the Paramount+ revival of Criminal Minds. Deadline reported exclusively in Feb. 2022 that Criminal Minds studios ABC Signature and CBS Studios reached a license agreement with the streaming giant for a 10-episode new season. In the revival, FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot
NYLON

Dizzying 'The Idol' Trailer Stars The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

The first trailer for HBO’s newest series, The Idol, is finally here and from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be the messiest show of the year. According to the brief teaser, The Idol comes from the “sick and twisted minds of Euphoria” — aka, Sam Levinson — and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Simone Ashley Traded in Her Bridgerton Corset for a Cutout LBD at the Gray Man Premiere

Simone Ashley is trading in her Bridgerton corsets for some sexy cutouts. On July 13, Ashley arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a strappy black Mônot dress with cutouts along the abdomen, back, chest, and collar bones. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also put together Florence Pugh’s iconic sheer Barbiecore moment—had Ashley pair the look with black pumps, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and a watch by TAG Heuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
MOVIES
TVLine

Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Releases First Look at Claudia in New Key Art

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Scream’s Neve Campbell Responds To Rumors She Made A New Deal For The Sixth Movie

After Neve Campbell revealed she wouldn't be back for Scream 6, rumors circulated that a new deal with Paramount was made. The horror genre has continued to be a powerful force in the film world, as projects with smaller budgets have the potential to be massive box office successes. Case in point: the Scream franchise, which recently returned to theaters with the 2022 sequel. Scream 6 is currently filming, and Neve Campbell has responded to rumors she made a new deal for the upcoming slasher.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

144K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy