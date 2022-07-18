ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 2 Is Officially Underway — Everything We Know So Far

By Perry Carpenter
 2 days ago

NCIS: Hawai’i is coming back for season 2, and production just got underway on the island of Oahu. The latest entry in the popular CBS franchise reached enough viewers in its Monday night time slot to earn another season. The question is, what can fans expect from the new episodes?

Will the entire cast be returning? Does NCIS: Hawai’i have the same Monday night time slot? When will the new season premiere? Here’s everything we know about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2.

The cast of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ season 2 | Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

The entire main cast of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ is expected to return for season 2

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 featured the first female lead in franchise history — Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant . Her team included Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon).

Rounding out the main cast was Tori Anderson’s Kate Whistler — an FBI Special Agent and Lucy’s love interest. As well as Kian Talan’s Alex Tennant, Jane’s oldest child. According to Collider , all of the main players are coming back for season 2. And they were just spotted in a set photo from day one of filming.

Production is officially underway for the sophomore season

Just like they did in season 1, the cast and crew of NCIS: Hawai’i began day one of filming with a traditional Hawaiian blessing . The customary blessing took place on the island of Oahu, and was centered around “hana hou.” In Hawaiian, that means “work anew” and “try again.”

The ceremony was officiated by Kahu Kordell Kekoa on Monday, June 27. The blessing incorporated the traditional royal maile leis, a welcoming chant known as Oli Aloha, and a closing prayer called Pule Ho’oku’u.

NCIS: Hawai’i hasn’t revealed what the central story of the new season will be, much less any plot details. But it will likely be similar to season 1, which ended with Lucy and Whistler back together to the delight of their colleagues and co-workers. According to Mills, he’d like to see season 2 dive deeper into his character’s backstory.

“There’s a past that I’d like to expand upon,” Mills told Lo o per . “[My character] was a DC homicide detective and wanted to get out of the urban, bureaucratic energy of DC. There’s a reason he came to Hawai’i that we’re still working on. That would be fun.”

The actor also revealed that the writers were hoping to include more water-based scenes in the season 2 episodes.

“We have this amazing capability to really go into the water and film some exciting stuff,” Mills explained. “We’re working on getting some of that integrated into the storylines and scripts.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ is keeping it’s Monday night time slot

In late June, the official NCIS: Hawai’i Twitter page shared that season 2 would premiere on Monday, September 19 at 10:00 PM (Eastern). That was confirmation that the spinoff would keep the same time slot, which pulled an average of more than 8 million viewers in season 1.

“We’re headed back to the island on September 19 for more action, drama, and above all, more of your favorite #NCISHawaii crew. Are you ready?” read the post.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 premieres Monday, September 19 at 10:00 PM (Eastern) following the Season 20 premiere of NCIS on CBS . Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Yasmine Al-Bustami on Her ‘Monumental’ Role and Shooting in Paradise (Exclusive)

