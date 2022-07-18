Orono starts street improvements

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work to improve the streets in Orono began this past week.

Phase 1 of the Orono 2022 Street Improvement project began on Tuesday, July 5 with the placement of traffic control on the streets that will get the improvements. Phase 1 of the project will run through Monday, July 25, with work on the following streets: Kelley Parkway, Lakeview Terrace, Country Club Rd., Long Lake Blvd., and Dakota Ave.

Phase 2 off the project will run from July 25 to Tuesday, Aug. 16 on Turnham Rd., Chippewa Lane, High Lane, W. Lake St., Linden Ave., Oak St., Park Ave., Fairview Cottage Lane and Highwood Lane.

That will be followed by Phase 3 from Aug. 16 to Friday, Sept. 2 on Dickenson St., Orono Lane, Arbor St., Lakeview Ave. and Prospect Ave.

The project includes a mill and overlay (or bituminous pavement reclamation) of several streets throughout the city. Prior to paving, several roadway culverts in the project area will be replaced.

The plan is to mill (remove) the top 1-2 inches of bituminous asphalt called the wear course. The bottom layer (base course) of asphalt will remain in place. Residents will notice a small lip at driveways and connecting streets.

Roads that are reclaimed will have all the existing asphalt broken up and mixed with some of the rock base below the asphalt. The timeline for this work is approximate and may change based on weather and sub-contractor availability.

The 2022 Streets Project has been awarded to ASTECH Corporation. The timeline is approximate and will change based on weather and sub-contractor availability. Please refer to the weekly updates at https://clients.bolton-menk.com/orono/2022-street-improvements for the most up to date information. Weekly updates will occur towards the end of each week.

