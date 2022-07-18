ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laker Pioneer

Orono, Long Lake still at odds over fire department

By Todd Abeln reporter.patriot@apgecm.com
Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNnKe_0gjT2fxF00
The city of Orono has rejected an offer from Long Lake to buy out that city’s portion of Fire Station 1, located on Willow Road in Long Lake. (Submitted photo)

Any progress that was made in regards to the dispute between Long Lake and Orono over fire services in the two cities appears to have come to a halt.

After some back and forth between the two cities about the direction of the Long Lake Fire Department, the city of Long Lake informed Orono that they weren’t interested in selling the fire department that the city has operated since 1915 in a letter dated Friday, June 10. Long Lake then took it a step further and offered to purchase Fire Station No. 1 that the two cities jointly own.

That offer surprised the Orono city council. The Orono council discussed the offer on Monday, June 13, and indicated that the city wasn’t interested in selling its half of the building and property to Long Lake.

On Tuesday, June 14, Long Lake said they received an email from Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh asking for an official purchase agreement for Station No. 1.

The Long Lake City Council approved a purchase agreement at its council meeting on Tuesday, June 21; and on Thursday, June 23 submitted the proposed purchase agreement for the building and property located at 340 Willow Dr., Orono, for $850,000 along with a letter from Long Lake Charlie Miner to the city of Orono.

“At our council meeting on June 21, 2022, the Long Lake City Council formally approved a proposed purchase agreement for the purchase of Orono’s interest in the LLFD Station 1 property by unanimous vote. This formal approval action for the proposed agreement was requested of Long Lake by Orono’s nominated fire department liaison, Mayor Walsh, via an email to me on June 14, 2022,” Miner’s letter stated. “The approved agreement is attached. As Mayor Walsh has indicated his desire to seek a swift closing and to target August 1, 2022, for the same, we have included that intent in the proposed agreement. Please have the appropriate staff and council members review the proposed purchase agreement so that the same can be finalized and executed, and the cities may engage a title company to begin the title commitment process in order to reasonably comply with Orono’s desired closing timeline.”

What appeared to be progress didn’t last very long, as at the next Orono City Council meeting on Monday, June 27, Orono rejected Long Lake’s offer to purchase Station No. 1 after a short closed meeting of the city council.

The council gave no statement on why it asked for the proposed purchase agreement or why it rejected Long Lake’s offer.

The council did set up a committee with council members Victoria Seals and Matt Johnson to head up all fire department related discussions in the future.

“I don’t like how long this is taking,” Johnson said. “I think there is a very clear path to where this is going and just how we are getting there, we are off the road.”

Long Lake didn’t respond to Orono’s rejection of the purchase agreement at its city council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, but did note that Miner and council member Jahn Dyvik are working with Orono’s Johnson and Seals on setting up a meeting to discuss the fire department.

The dispute over fire services in Orono and Long Lake started when Orono notified Long Lake that they would be terminating the contract that Long Lake Fire Department provide fire services to the city of Orono in 2025.

Orono notified Long Lake in 2021 that they were terminating the fire services contract between the two cities and wanted to either take control of the Long Lake Fire Department themselves or start their own Orono Fire Department.

On May 17, the Long Lake City Council sent a letter to Orono asking how much it was willing to pay for Fire Station No. 1 along with other financial and logistical questions the city needed answers to.

Orono responded a week later with answers to those questions and a deadline of Aug. 1, 2022 for the two cities to come to an agreement to transfer the LLFD to Orono or Orono would begin the process of creating the Orono Fire Department.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

A rendering of native habitat restorations planned in the Fred Richards Park Master Plan. Courtesy of the City of Edina. Edina voters will be asked to consider a local option sales tax on the ballot in November that, if approved, would generate millions for improvements at city parks, including the restoration of native habitat at a former golf course.
EDINA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lake#Lake Fire#Fire Department#City Council#Orono#Llfd
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
WJON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Rice County. The deadly crash happened on Hwy. 21 in Erin Township west of Faribault around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The State Patrol crash report says the 47-year-old man was traveling south on Hwy. 21 at 135th St. when his motorcycle went off the road and into the ditch.
FARIBAULT, MN
idesignarch.com

Charming Lake House with Elegant Coastal Character

This welcoming lakeside hideaway in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka features a casual elegant coastal style architecture. The residence sits on a large plot of land with its own boat dock, and was built by John Kraemer & Sons.
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County

A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
NICOLLET, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

SouthWest Transit plans reduced State Fair service

SouthWest Transit announced on Monday it will once again provide service to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. But, due to budgetary concerns and driver availability, the fair service is being reduced this year to eight days.  In past years, SouthWest provided the service for all 12 days of the fair. For this year’s fair, which [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Gorgeous Multi-Million Dollar Minnesota Home On Island Built For Celebrities

Almost $9 Million Home in Minnesota Looks Like It Was Built for Batman. Have you ever just browsed Realtor.com to see how "the other half lives"? I do all the time and found an amazing house in Greenwood, Minnesota that I will never be able to afford. It is pretty amazing though because the house sits on an island AND it has its own tunnel that leads to an underground garage. Yeah, just like Batman! And check out the windows on the ceiling in the photos below, and tell me those aren't perfect to see the bat signal.
GREENWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Walz celebrates expansion of Waconia hemp business

WACONIA — As a high school teacher and football coach not that long ago, Gov. Tim Walz was no doubt on the lookout for students under the sway of mind-altering substances. As governor in the middle of a reelection campaign, Walz on Monday found himself at Hemp Acres, now one of the largest cannabis processing facilities in the nation after opening their third operation, a 37,000-square-foot facility 35 miles west of Minneapolis.
WACONIA, MN
northmetrotv.com

PLANNERS SEEK INPUT ON INTERSECTION RE-DESIGNS FOR COUNTY ROAD J AND I-35E NEAR LINO LAKES

(LINO LAKES – July 18, 2022) – Anoka and Ramsey County planners, in conjunction with the cities of Lino Lakes, White Bear Township, and North Oaks, have put out a slate of re-design possibilities for the outdated and often congested neighboring intersections of County Road J and Ash Street, County Road J and Centerville Road, Centerville Road and Ash Street, County Road J and Otter Lake Road, and County Road J and Interstate 35E.
LINO LAKES, MN
Y-105FM

Farmington Man Pleads Guilty For Lakeville HS Student’s Death

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man today entered a guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges stemming from a crash earlier this year that killed a Lakeville High School student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra was arrested after the car he was driving slammed into a...
FARMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Ramp closures to impact Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Ramp closures in downtown Minneapolis could impact commutes beginning next Monday. As part of the I-94 and I-394 project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced two ramp closures from North 3rd Street to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to North 4th Street, which will allow crews to repair the ramps that connect I-94 and I-394 to downtown Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
82
Followers
168
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy