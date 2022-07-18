Orono, Long Lake still at odds over fire department

The city of Orono has rejected an offer from Long Lake to buy out that city’s portion of Fire Station 1, located on Willow Road in Long Lake. (Submitted photo)

Any progress that was made in regards to the dispute between Long Lake and Orono over fire services in the two cities appears to have come to a halt.

After some back and forth between the two cities about the direction of the Long Lake Fire Department, the city of Long Lake informed Orono that they weren’t interested in selling the fire department that the city has operated since 1915 in a letter dated Friday, June 10. Long Lake then took it a step further and offered to purchase Fire Station No. 1 that the two cities jointly own.

That offer surprised the Orono city council. The Orono council discussed the offer on Monday, June 13, and indicated that the city wasn’t interested in selling its half of the building and property to Long Lake.

On Tuesday, June 14, Long Lake said they received an email from Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh asking for an official purchase agreement for Station No. 1.

The Long Lake City Council approved a purchase agreement at its council meeting on Tuesday, June 21; and on Thursday, June 23 submitted the proposed purchase agreement for the building and property located at 340 Willow Dr., Orono, for $850,000 along with a letter from Long Lake Charlie Miner to the city of Orono.

“At our council meeting on June 21, 2022, the Long Lake City Council formally approved a proposed purchase agreement for the purchase of Orono’s interest in the LLFD Station 1 property by unanimous vote. This formal approval action for the proposed agreement was requested of Long Lake by Orono’s nominated fire department liaison, Mayor Walsh, via an email to me on June 14, 2022,” Miner’s letter stated. “The approved agreement is attached. As Mayor Walsh has indicated his desire to seek a swift closing and to target August 1, 2022, for the same, we have included that intent in the proposed agreement. Please have the appropriate staff and council members review the proposed purchase agreement so that the same can be finalized and executed, and the cities may engage a title company to begin the title commitment process in order to reasonably comply with Orono’s desired closing timeline.”

What appeared to be progress didn’t last very long, as at the next Orono City Council meeting on Monday, June 27, Orono rejected Long Lake’s offer to purchase Station No. 1 after a short closed meeting of the city council.

The council gave no statement on why it asked for the proposed purchase agreement or why it rejected Long Lake’s offer.

The council did set up a committee with council members Victoria Seals and Matt Johnson to head up all fire department related discussions in the future.

“I don’t like how long this is taking,” Johnson said. “I think there is a very clear path to where this is going and just how we are getting there, we are off the road.”

Long Lake didn’t respond to Orono’s rejection of the purchase agreement at its city council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, but did note that Miner and council member Jahn Dyvik are working with Orono’s Johnson and Seals on setting up a meeting to discuss the fire department.

The dispute over fire services in Orono and Long Lake started when Orono notified Long Lake that they would be terminating the contract that Long Lake Fire Department provide fire services to the city of Orono in 2025.

Orono notified Long Lake in 2021 that they were terminating the fire services contract between the two cities and wanted to either take control of the Long Lake Fire Department themselves or start their own Orono Fire Department.

On May 17, the Long Lake City Council sent a letter to Orono asking how much it was willing to pay for Fire Station No. 1 along with other financial and logistical questions the city needed answers to.

Orono responded a week later with answers to those questions and a deadline of Aug. 1, 2022 for the two cities to come to an agreement to transfer the LLFD to Orono or Orono would begin the process of creating the Orono Fire Department.