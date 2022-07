PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A manager at the Cadillac Lounge in Providence said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took off with $25,500 on Monday afternoon. Ed Imondi, 83, said he was counting money at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when the man stole $3,500 out of his hands. Imondi said the man instructed him to open the safe and that he took another $22,000 in $1 bills.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO