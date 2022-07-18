ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

How Columbus gun violence is affecting children

By Karyssa D'Agostino
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qClHi_0gjT1e6j00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many kids and teens spent a portion of their developmental years in isolation as the pandemic forced a new normal around the world. Now as it eases its grip, things are opening back up including gatherings larger than these kids have seen in two years, all while gun violence is on the rise.

It’s a combination of events that mental health experts find concerning.

“There’s a cumulative effect on kids and families,” said Pediatric Psychologist for Nationwide Children’s Hospital Dr. Sarah VerLee. “So they’re at an increased risk of experiencing post-traumatic stress.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol seeks new recruits

VerLee said the stress can occur from early on in a child’s life and can present itself through many different symptoms. In younger children or toddlers, it can be more behavioral like a lack of sleep, but as children get older, they may express these concerns verbally.

“We’ll also see them starting to talk more about their feelings, maybe expressing anxious thoughts, feeling worried about things that they’re seeing, having noted talking to their friends about stressful subjects,” VerLee said. “That sometimes results in them avoiding situations that we would otherwise want them to be in like, you know, school or other crowded areas.”

According to The Gun Violence Archive , there have been more than 300 mass shootings and more than 24,000 total gun-related deaths in the U.S. so far this year. That’s more than 8,500 firearm-related deaths than the gun violence archive recorded for the entire year of 2019 .

Ohio woman caught in crossfire, killed in shooting

According to public records, there has been a 19.5 percent decrease in shootings reported in Columbus this year, but with nearly 500 recorded shootings since January, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said it’s important the city continues reducing these numbers.

“The impact of COVID — the isolation, depression, the increased need for mental health particularly for young people that may have been disconnected and isolated for the last couple of years,” said Ginther. “And that’s why reducing violence and making our neighborhoods safer is our number one priority.”

He said the impact of gun violence doesn’t stop at the victim.

“Violence doesn’t just impact the victim and the perpetrator, but the family of both and the neighborhood as a whole,” Ginther said. “When a shooting takes place, or an act of violence takes place, it has trauma that ripples throughout a community and neighborhood.”

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

VerLee said one way for parents to help children struggling with the stress from these events or PTSD is by starting a conversation using open-ended questions.

“Really, what parents and caregivers can do, is just start the conversation,” she said. “Check in with their kids about what they’re looking at, what they’re talking about with their friends, and asking them about stressful topics and what do they think about that. You know, just using open-ended questions.”

For resources and tips on how to start these conversations, visit Nationwide’s On Our Sleeve webpage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Charges dismissed against Columbus police officer tied to 2020 protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The charges against a Columbus police officer connected to Downtown protests in the summer of 2020 have been dropped. Charges against Officer Traci Shaw of assault, interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty were dismissed, the Fraternal Order of Police and the special prosecutor in the case confirmed. Kathleen Garber, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Glouster man’s community control revoked

A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died. Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where...
GLOUSTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio unhappy with service, threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Teens used stolen Kias to break into Obetz store, steal guns

OBETZ, Ohio — Several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Obetz and law enforcement said multiple teenage suspects used stolen cars to break their way into the store. According to an Obetz police report, it was around 4:30 in the morning last Monday when police were called after cars rammed a back door at Vance Outdoors. The suspects ran into the gun shop and stole about a half dozen guns.
OBETZ, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
10TV

Police searching for suspect in fatal Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the Short North Arts District early Wednesday morning. Officers found the victim in an alleyway behind the United Dairy Farmers convenience store on the 800 block of North High Street around 1:40 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges

Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after shooting at Short North UDF store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a United Dairy Farmers store in the Short North Arts District, according to Columbus Police. Police say officers went to the UDF on North High Street just before 1:50 a.m. where they found the 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Ohio State Highway Patrol#The Gun Violence Archive
WDTN

Indoor masking once again encouraged in Montgomery & Greene Counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Montgomery and Greene counties, Public Health is encouraging residents to start masking indoors once again. Both counties have reached high incidence levels, the only two in the Miami Valley. “It’s to be expected, we’re going to see cases regardless, just like the flu, even […]
DAYTON, OH
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot Dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- Columbus Police officers were dispatched to Riverside Hospital early Monday morning to question a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by an unknown person. Despite receiving life-saving treatment, he was pronounced deceased just two hours after arriving to the hospital. Anyone with information regarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
WDTN

DoorDash cracks down on underage booze orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — DoorDash says its drivers will scan the front of a customer’s identification to verify identity before delivering alcohol, its latest safeguard to stop underage drinkers from getting booze. DoorDash expanded alcohol delivery last year, the company explained in a media release. This led to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio woman caught in crossfire, killed in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Saturday evening on the east side of Columbus after being caught in the middle of a shooting, according to Columbus Police. Police say the shooting was reported on the 3200 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:41 p.m. Lelia King, 30,...
WDTN

Ohio State Fair one week away: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair returns to full capacity for the first time in two years next week with some new additions, old favorites, and free parking. NBC4 spoke with the assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair, Alicia Shoults, about what Ohioans can expect to see, hear, and do this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy